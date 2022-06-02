Six cafes in Mumbai that promise to give you ‘me time’

Do you want to escape the crowd and give yourself the ‘me time’ that you have been yearning for a long time? No need to travel to the hills and look for respite. You can find those cosy corners in Mumbai which offer quirky interiors and much-needed solace. These cafes are a perfect place to sit and unwind over your favourite cuppa. Whether you want some 'me' time or want a quiet place to spend time with your close friend, these cafes are designed to give you that comfort you need. What’s more? If you wish to, you can engage with people playing the guitar or singing your favourite song. Here are our picks!

1522:

This chic alfresco Bar and Kitchen, located in the heart of Mahakali Caves, has a vibrant and funky atmosphere that makes it the ultimate place to kick back and enjoy a hearty meal with your loved ones. It is an airy and spacious rooftop restaurant that will give you a much-needed break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Light House Cafe:

This elegant spot in Worli is the ideal location for your next date with yourself. With a pocket-friendly range of exclusive dishes and cocktails and a display of 200 light bulbs, Light House Cafe provides you with an unforgettable and exquisite culinary experience that will leave you spellbound.

Bayroute:

Can you hear the Middle-East calling? Because we can! If you are looking for an authentic yet comforting atmosphere to relish your favourite Mediterranean dishes, look no further. Bayroute provides you with a one-of-a-kind gourmet adventure. This place is also popular with many Bollywood celebrities.

Esora:

This cute and trendy restaurant in Goregaon is the perfect blend of simplicity and sophistication. With a hand-crafted food and drinks menu, this place promises to give you your daily dose of impeccable aesthetics.

M.I.T.R.O.N:

If you are looking for a place to match your vibe, M.I.T.R.O.N has got you covered. Situated in Thane, with proximity to the Western Express Highway and LBS Marg, this is downright the best place to enjoy a few drinks with your close friends. With amazing ambience, super cool outdoor seating and a flawless sunset view, this hip and chic place should be on your must-visit list.

OPA! Bar & Café:

Get ready to party, because this one is the best place for you! This café not only serves you delectable food and vibrant cocktails but also has a wide range of exciting events throughout the month to keep you on your dancing toes in a splendid Greek-Mediterranean ambience.