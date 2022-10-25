Here are some ways to celebrate a safe Diwali with your kids this year!

Wind up the day with the ideal activity with your kids after a strenuous schedule of festivities

Since it's the holiday season, joy, light, and happiness may be found all around us. The aim is to enjoy ourselves together with family and friends while indulging in our favourite sweets and thinking back on our formative years as we look to take a vacation from school and job to spend time celebrating! Celebrate this Diwali vacation with your children in a way that is enjoyable, safe, engaging, and fun. Make these points your bookmarks now.

Choose comfort over style

Yes, the designer lehengas, sherwanis, sarees, and dhotis are what Diwali is all about. Get the family and yourself some pampering, choose a sustainable designer clothing line, and finish the photo ops. But after it's done, wear comfy clothing, especially when bursting firecrackers. Say goodbye to loose dresses and yes to comfort and safety.

Join hands with your li'l Masterchef

Take your kids into the kitchen with you and enjoy cooking together. Make memories while moulding ladoos in both flawless and less-than-perfect ways!

Bond over rangoli

Connecting over colours is a safe and enjoyable method to engage children, and this is another lovely Indian cultural practice. Kids acquire serious focus and dedication when they create vibrant Rangoli or the more straightforward Kolam. Give them a set of paints, some stencils for making Rangolis, and a special area. A portion of their room will do if they are too young. Give the older children access to the area close to your home's entrance. They'll be delighted!

P.S. When making Rangoli, don't dress your subjects in their most elegant or fashionable attire!

Book your time for movie nights

Wind up your day with the ideal activity with your kids after a strenuous schedule of festivities, parties, and many selfies. Save a list of the top OTT family films that you may watch with your children. Try it: Cozy hugs with your kids and a bowl of popcorn or masala chai are the best!

Create the best from waste

There is a lot we can do to adorn the house and the child's room with simple things and proudly display our efforts, from old groundnut or pista shells to old leaves and flowers to pencil sharpenings. It's a lot of fun, so give it a try!

Answer their whys

Kids need solutions. All the time. Each time. They will question you about why we do what we do when they see you cooking those laddoos, performing the Lakshmi Pooja, or burning so many lights. Why not respond to it in a language they are familiar with? Listen to kid-friendly podcasts or watch just kid-friendly YouTube videos including a puppet show about Ramayan to address their queries. Read Diwali-related novels and listen to podcasts on true stories that explain the whys and hows. Look for the I Am Not Bored podcast to satisfy your child's curiosity and answer all of their questions.