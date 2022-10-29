Here are some items  a gentleman should carry in his pocket

Here are some things men should carry when they go out

It takes skill to not rush to get necessities when life presents you with adventures. Stealing a cigarette from a buddy is acceptable in society, but not a lip balm. Each has the same demands and obligations. We've compiled a list of items you should take with you on daily adventures:

Toothpicks:

There are times when you just can't get a bit of corn out of your teeth. You're in a group and are making every effort to hold your tongue. Although your companions are unsure of the issue, they are aware that something is off. Carry some toothpicks so you may order the spinach and corn sandwich at the lunch meeting.

Handkerchief:

It is necessary to dry your hands and wipe away perspiration. When the time is right, it can be helpful to wipe away tears or wine. Sneezing in public without a napkin is no longer acceptable.

A pen:

No matter how digital the world becomes, pens will always have power. There is no substitute for it, whether it be for formal signatures, explaining your lofty thoughts to others, jotting down reminders for coworkers, or creating a card for your wife. Bonus points if you write legibly; it's quite appealing.

Chapstick:

Jump on it if you have dry lips. Unless you want everyone with whom you come into contact to pay close attention to your lips or to trying not to stare at your chapped and bleeding lips.

Mints:

You certainly appreciate eating raw onions for lunch, but do you also enjoy having the taste in your mouth for the next six hours? Grab a handy mint; it works wonders for your confidence and post-meal breath.

Fragrance:

Carry a very small bottle. It's instinctive to want to be around people who smell wonderful, and hugs last for at least three seconds longer as well.

Business card holder:

It doesn't matter what kind of holder you use; pulling a business card out of a holder rather than scrambling to locate a loose card in your purse just strikes people as more professional. Additionally, it influences whether your business card is placed alongside other illustrious cards or in the trash.

You have to get the basics right so these things don't get in the way of you living your life.