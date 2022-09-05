Pintola announces collaboration with the Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri 

The food brand Pintola recently announced its collaboration with the legendary football player and the Captain of the Indian Football team, Sunil Chhetri. According to a press release by the company, the association is going to be Sunil’s first-ever collaboration with an FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) brand in the country.

Sharing his views on the association, Sunil said, “It is a pleasure to associate with Pintola for their natural and organic nut butter range. As an athlete, I have been extremely cautious of my associations and what I represent when it comes to health and fitness, as this is something I take seriously. In fact, my managerial team made a trip to the manufacturing unit of Pintola, in Himmatnagar and had only good things to say about the quality and standards. Associating with Pintola was an easy choice given what they have been achieving through quality products that are healthy, organic and natural.”

Pintola is a home-grown brand rooted in its values and commitment to offer quality products. It has been one of the leading nut butter brands in the country, offering the widest array of nut butter ranges across.

On the collaboration, Anand Patel, the owner of Pintola said, “Sunil Chhetri and Pintola embodies similar values of rootedness, perfection, consistency, and performance and most crucially promoting the idea of healthier India to this generation. Sunil personifies consistency and our brand is dedicated towards helping the country to stay consistent on their fitness journey and thereby becoming the best version of themselves and who better than Sunil who has been the best soccer player of the country for close to two decades now.”