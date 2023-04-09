Flamboyance, First 

If you’re an interior designer whose calling card is bling with zing, eclecticism with extravagance, and exquisite handworked detailing, it makes sense to have your own manufacturing unit to craft the exact pieces that you require. Which is what Delhi-based Adetee Sawhaney, founder and creative director of Altus Luxury Living, had been doing for almost two decades. But, behind closed doors at her manufacturing unit that employs over a 100 skilled craftsmen and artisans. That is, until she decided to go big and bold, with a sprawling flagship store that showcases her maximalist credo, a few months ago.

Sawhaney’s design ethos, examples of which can be seen in luxe residential projects across the country, can best be described as one of a contemporary global Indian traversing the world of fine living. Over time, the brand has come to symbolise an extraordinary reinterpretation of quintessential Indian sensibilities in design, material and craftsmanship so as to appeal to an ever-evolving audience, something that is reflected in the store that gives you a full sweep of the brand’s in-house capabilities in manufacturing furniture, glass, mirror and metal work.

“Our mission is to provide comprehensive interior services for the design-conscious. Tailored advice and personalised solutions can metamorphose any sterile space into a visual delight,” says Sawhaney, adding, “With this launch, we are furthering our vision of creating interiors that spell authenticity and undisputed quality. Staying true to our core philosophy of ‘Live Artfully’, our vision is to provide bespoke aesthetics that rethink luxury through design.” Indeed, if Alibaba were to ever have a cave full of interior treasures, this is probably what it would have looked like.

A vibrant vignette of style and substance, Altus Luxury Living on Delhi’s MG Road is an enthralling experiential space, which is all about design perfection, artistic precision and one fundamental element—passion.

Spread over 7,000 sqft, the store takes you on a sensory sojourn right from the entrance where you’re greeted by an intricately sculpted elephant against a beautiful jaali backdrop framed with traditional Kathakali masks. The theatrics continue as you delve deeper, accented with cascading crystal chandeliers in touches of gold or black. Unconventional walls and ceilings juxtaposed with intriguing art and craft, and distinct soft furnishings transcend you to a world of regality drenched in pure indulgence. Broken into specific nooks such as living room, dining room, bar lounge, powder room and bedroom, each bespoke setting gives you a clear idea of exactly what you can place where.

The products too are divided into different collections, each synchronising varied materials, finishes and textures. The Palatial Collection, for instance, is all about maximalism with an interplay of glass surfaces, delicate carvings, stately mirrors embellished with semi-precious stones and hand-cut crystals. The Contemporary Collection, on the other hand, takes cue from minimalism, but with the designer’s own interpretation of the concept that incorporates exotic veneers and high-gloss finishes.

“Our artisans breathe life into furniture by passionately creating pieces that are elevated into living works of art,” Sawhaney says. Indeed, one look around all the artistry at this Alibaba’s cave, and you know exactly what she means.