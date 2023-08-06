Multi-disciplinary arts and lifestyle event Dewar’s Stay Curious HQ comes to Hyderabad

Dewar's Stay Curious HQ, a cultural event, is arriving in Hyderabad for its second edition, bringing a unique blend of art, fashion, accessory design, mixology, music, dance, and more. This multidisciplinary platform aims to captivate the curiosity of the next generation and showcase uninhibited talents through interesting collaborations that push boundaries. Among the fascinating experiences, attendees can witness a Bharatanatyam dancer Anahita Chaliha gracefully dance to electronic music played by sound designer DJ Murthovic aka Sri Rama Murthy and Kochi-based Carnatic singer Gopika Jairam in their mixed media art collective, Flow State.

Murthovic, who is a DJ, producer, sound practitioner, and researcher, shares what to expect from Flow State, “It is a mixed media art performance that will explore the concepts of fluidity and art through movement. We’re bringing together contemporary dance with Bharatanatyam through a choreographed narrative built on a bed of electronic sound design and backed by Carnatic vocals. It is an experimental frontier in performance storytelling.”

The city’s fashion brigade can immerse themselves in an avant-garde exhibition by jewellery designer Kavya Poluri, titled A Futuristic Bride. The display showcases a contemporary bride, embracing unconventional elements such as a metallic cape, a black veil, finger accessories, hair accessories and sunglasses that transform her into a modern muse. Giving us a preview, Kavya shares, “The futuristic bride is someone who can be fashion forward and adventurous in her style, while still being graceful, fearless, and enigmatic. The exhibit will show her defy conventions and embrace a style that transcends time.”

Extending the art to the culinary space, the event will have expert mixologists hold workshops for cocktail enthusiasts, providing hands-on training and guidance in crafting exquisite drinks. In new media arts, Aniruddh Mehta, an audio-visual artist, along with creative technologist Aaron Myles Pereira will unveil Overture. This captivating 14-minute audio-visual creation draws inspiration from Stanley Kubrick’s iconic sci-fi film, 2001: A Space Odyssey, presenting a convergence of abstract lights, geometric shapes, organic topologies, and textures. Aniruddh who has previously worked on the graphics team of the hit crime thriller series Sacred Games, gives us a preview, “I have always been drawn towards experimenting with new mediums and fusing them together. When it comes to the visualization of how a particular artwork will look, I like to think with the medium of screens. I believe in the beauty of ‘ordered chaos’ and this expression emerges from bold, minimal forms and wordless compositions. Overture is exactly that. It brings a narrative out of abstract images, set on an eerie electronic soundscape.”

Art aficionados can also have a look at minimalist monochromatic works of Indian abstract artist Sushi Surge at his exhibition City Souls. His reductionist art is rich with undercurrents of identity crisis, personal conflicts, self-discovery, and more. “My showcase invites viewers into a journey through the heart of bustling cities. It mirrors the realities of intricate human emotions, identities, and personal conflicts that we go through in our lives,” the artist shares with us, hoping that the sensorial experience reaches beyond the canvas to create a profound impact on viewers.

August 5. 7 pm onwards. At Gallery 78, Shilpa Hills.

