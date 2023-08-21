Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with these thoughtful lifestyle gifts

Raksha Bandhan is around the corner and it’s the perfect time to express your love and affection for your brothers and sisters with meaningful gifts that align with their individuality. Check out these suggestions:

The Pant Project - Customised pants

The Pant Project

When considering a Rakhi gift for a sister, The Pant Project’s pants can be a fantastic option.TPP is a custom-made pant specialist. Their pants are perfect for your sister who value comfort, style, and sustainability. Made from organic cotton and eco-friendly materials, The Pant Project’s pants are not just good for the environment but also feel great against the skin. Their range of pants includes a variety of styles, from relaxed joggers to trendy culottes, and come in a range of colours to suit every taste.

They have a wide range of custom-made pants for brothers too in wool, poly-viscose, cotton, chinos, knits and linens. Whether your brother is a pants or a shorts guy, they’ve got you covered. Their collection of pants ranges from dress pants, cotton chinos, cargo pants, drawstring joggers and power-stretch knit pants. When it comes to shorts, their collection ranges from chino shorts, drawstring knit shorts and cargo shorts.

They offer customisations like monogramming that make it easy to select a pair of pants for any occasion, which is high quality and focused on function. The brand offers free alterations, shipping, and consultations with a personal stylist.

Price starts at Rs 2990.

Available online.

Elevate Hair Care

For sisters who adore their lush tresses, Shoonyaakar’s Bhumija Ayurvedic Hair Oil must be your pick. This unique blend of 30 Ayurvedic herbs and cold-pressed oils is a natural way to nurture the scalp, fight hair fall, and combat dandruff. Infused with vital ingredients like ashwagandha, brahmi, bhringraj, and amla, this hair oil makes hair strong, healthy, and voluminous.

Price starts at Rs 699 .

Available online.

Car fragrances

For the sibling who loves to hit the roads, enhance their driving experience with Evair’s premium car fragrances. Evairs scents create a refreshing ambience during every road trip. Using innovative absorbent technology, these fragrances ensure a calming and delightful atmosphere. Let them remember you on every journey with Evair’s car fragrances.

Price starts at Rs 499.

Available online.

Perfumes galore

Fortify your sibling’s confidence with Upsilon’s thoughtfully crafted fragrances. With years of research behind them, Upsilon’s long-lasting perfumes encapsulate the elements of earth and scientific innovation. Help them exude confidence and charm with fragrances designed for every phase of their journey.

Price starts at Rs 599.

Available online.