Get Ready for a rare celestial spectacle, the ‘Super Blue Moon’

All astronomy enthusiasts and sky watchers, brace yourselves for a celestial treat as the ‘once in a blue moon’ phenomenon graces the skies this week. Mark your calendars for August 31, the date when this rare lunar occurrence is set to captivate our gazes. While the term ‘once in a blue moon’ might mislead you to expect an azure lunar sight, this event is not about colour; rather, it refers to a particular type of lunar happening that is genuinely uncommon.

As the curtain closes on the four-part supermoon series, the super blue moon will make its appearance as the third-largest moon of the year. Although it won't appear blue, it's a sight to behold, as it will radiate an orange hue.

Also read: Monsoon: It's time to change your skincare routine

Curious about this cosmic phenomenon? We've got all the essential details right here for you:

What is a Blue Moon?

A blue moon refers to the occurrence of a second full moon within a single calendar month. Ordinarily, full moons grace the night sky every 30 days. However, during a blue moon, the cycle repeats, leading to two full moons in one month. It's important to note that the term "blue moon" has nothing to do with the moon's colour. There are two distinct types of blue moons, each with its unique definition.

The first type, a seasonal blue moon, pertains to the third full moon within a season featuring four full moons. The second type, a monthly blue moon, denotes the second full moon occurring in a single calendar month. This terminology emerged from a misunderstanding of the first definition, and interestingly, it's now considered the second, more accepted, meaning.

Why is it a Super Blue Moon?

This super blue moon moniker comes from the fact that it's the second full moon to grace the sky in a calendar month, aligning with the moon's 29-day orbit around Earth, hence qualifying as a ‘super moon.’ Supermoons typically shine around 16 per cent brighter than regular full moons and appear larger due to their proximity to Earth during their orbit.

When and Blue Moon Where to Watch?

To witness this awe-inspiring event at its best, aim to catch the moonrise just after sunset during the twilight hours. On August 30, precisely at 8:37 pm EDT, the Super Blue Moon will attain maximum brightness. For European viewers, August 31 presents another chance to witness the moonrise, a bit later than on the preceding night.

Blue Moon Timing

In London, moonrise coincides with a 7:52 pm BST sunset and an 8:24 pm BST moonrise. New York experiences a moonrise at 7:45 pm EDT and sunset at 7:33 pm EDT (full Moon occurs at 8:37 p.m. EDT). Meanwhile, Los Angeles witnesses both moonrise and sunset at 7:36 pm PDT, with the full Moon appearing at 5:37 pm PDT. A unique occurrence will bless London in 2037, with super blue moons gracing January and March in pairs.

Also read: Unlocking the health benefits of Fox Nuts: A nutrient-rich superfood

A Rare and Breathtaking Event

According to NASA, blue supermoons are a rarity, making appearances once every ten years on average, with intervals occasionally extending to twenty years. While blue moons constitute only 3% of full moons, supermoons, which shine in about 25 per cent of all full moons, add to the celestial charm. As the next super blue moons align in 2037, this week's event promises a mesmerizing glimpse into the celestial wonder that is the super blue moon.