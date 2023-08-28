Pawasana blends yoga sessions with some ‘paw’ful moments with Indie puppies

Aimed to make India a more co-existing country for animals, Pawasana, a unique organisation was started by two dogs lovers — Annanya Nautiyal and Anwar Khan, who left their high paying jobs to work for this cause full-time and create awareness about adoption of Indie puppies and the unethical breeding of foreign breeds. As such, they came up with two ideas: India’s first paint for a cause and yoga for a cause. Both the experiences involve Indie puppies from shelters and all are up for adoption.

Pawasana organises yoga sessions for a cause, combining the benefits of yoga with the joy of spending time with Indie puppies from shelters and NGOs. Its main mission is to educate people about indie dogs and cats and the importance of adoption. The organisation aims to eliminate any prejudice or judgment towards dogs based on their breed and promote a compassionate and inclusive approach to pet ownership. Pawasana currently operates in major metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Gurgaon and Bangalore.

As we have recently celebrated International Dog Day, we speak to the founders of Pawasana, Annanya and Anwar, who tell us all about their sessions and dog care.

Why did you think of combining yoga sessions with spending time with indie puppies? How did the idea strike you?

Pawasana wanted to bring a unique concept to India which would be a platform to spread awareness about Indies and promote adoptions. We had heard about yoga with dogs which started in America about two decades ago but with breed dogs which also led to rising demand of breed dogs even in India. Before starting Pawasana, both of us (Annanya and Anwar) have been rescuers too which made us understand the obstacles of expenses and finding suitable homes for the Indie dogs. This is when the idea came across to start yoga and painting sessions with Indie puppies to create awareness. India has about six crores dogs on the street and yet we find it hard to coexist with them!

Please tell us more about these sessions — how are they conducted? Can people come with their own pets, or are the puppies strictly from shelters and NGOs?

The organisation started with yoga for a cause which is doing a beginner level yoga with Indie puppies who come from shelters/NGOs or individual fosters. Later, Pawasana was launched with the same idea — paint for a cause, yoga for a cause — to be able to provide a physical touch and connect between the human and the Indies. Art therapy is not just art with puppies but also to provide a non-judgement room wherein we want people to not judge Indies and love and accept them the way they are. This is where we also encourage adoptions over buying of breed dogs.

Yoga sessions with a pup



The workshop is only for the Indie puppies who come from shelter homes because we know they are deprived of love, and we want them to get all the attention and love. We know your pets get that every day and which is why we want you to come and give some love to our adorable Indies. Anyone who would like to join the session can reach out to Pawasana’s Instagram page and book a slot with us in the cities we are hosting the sessions in.

Can dogs be trained to do yoga?

The dogs don’t do yoga, they are in the same room to be themselves and give you the perfect experience of yoga and puppies which is what we call it the heavenly therapy. The idea is for people to connect with them so that we are able to find them a family. Also, a portion of each ticket that people buy from Pawasana goes towards animal welfare, used for paying medical bills, vaccinations and food.

With humans doing yoga, puppies also spread their energies by playing with people around and being active (do playful stretches) in their own ways.

What are the benefits of doing yoga along with dogs — for both humans and the puppies?

Relaxation: Beginner level yoga with puppies helps you relax and leave out all stress outside.

Bonding: After this session, you feel more connected towards the Indies and feel good as you helped support a cause.

Health: First and foremost is the release of endorphins, you feel happy while doing yoga and with the furry ones around you, there is more positive energy.

Adoptions: The workshop helps to find the potential family for the Indies which helps in increasing adoptions in India.

Please share some dog care advice.

While in the workshop, we should not pull them or hold them tight when they are not comfortable. Post adoption, Puppy parents need to take care of puppies’ health and nutrition and gradually introduce them to other family members and dogs around so that they don’t feel scared.

