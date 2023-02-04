Beauty Special: Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a list of 10 homegrown products to pamper yourself

With Valentine's Day only a week away, we curate a mixed list of beauty products to get you ready to celebrate the day of love. You may try these homegrown products that promise to get you glowing skin and soft hair.

Just loose it

Homegrown beauty label Sandiva has come up with a high-protection lightweight loose powder that acts as an on-the-go SPF Top-Up shield, which offers sun protection with an airbrushed smooth finish. Also, the tinted mattifying formula is packed with the goodness of sandalwood to protect your skin from irritants and soothe any inflammation.

Price: Rs 500. On sandivaskincare.in

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty just launched their new range of no-transfer Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Available in a dozen crush-worthy luxurious matte shades they are apt for intimate dinner soirees to all-girls brunch. The shades are enriched with g rapeseed oil , a rich source of Vitamin E and Red Raspberry, boasting of antioxidant properties to protect the lips from external damage.

Skin talks

Homegrown label Put Simply has come up with a gel-cream hybrid moisturiser that intensely hydrates the skin without the greasiness. The formula also prevents transepidermal water loss, reducing chances of dehydration and premature ageing of skin.

Price: Rs 849. On putsimply.co.in

Gkhair products

Crowning Glory

To get that perfectly balanced mane, invest in Gkhair Balancing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner and Gkhair Argan Serum. The balancing shampoo is a scientific blend of natural seed oils and natural plant extracts that helps in hydrating hair and adds softness and balances pH levels to reduce excess oil.

Infused with argan oil and juvexin, the serum is weightless and instantly repairs dull and dry hair, turning it frizz-free.

On gkhair.co.in

Vilvah Store's body washes

Wishy-washy

Homegrown, farm-to-face skincare label Vilvah Store has come up with a whole new fragrant range of food-infused body washes that are designed for each skin type. Available in three variants, start your morning on an energetic note while awakening your senses.

We heart their Goat milk and Vanilla wash enriched with virgin coconut oil and acai oil to replenish lost oil and moisture.

Price: Rs 550. On vilvahstore.com

Deyga Organics's serums