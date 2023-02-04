Home LifeStyle

Beauty Special: Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a list of 10 homegrown products to pamper yourself

These chemical-free homegrown products are a great choice to repair your skin and hair

Sandiva_SPF_Top_up_loose_powder_+_SPF_Tinted_sunblock

Sandiva's SPF Top up loose powder

With Valentine's Day only a week away, we curate a mixed list of beauty products to get you ready to celebrate the day of love. You may try these homegrown products that promise to get you glowing skin and soft hair. 
 
Just loose it
 
Homegrown beauty label Sandiva has come up with a high-protection lightweight loose powder that acts as an on-the-go SPF Top-Up shield, which offers sun protection with an airbrushed smooth finish. Also, the tinted mattifying formula is packed with the goodness of sandalwood to protect your skin from irritants and soothe any inflammation.
 
Price: Rs 500. On sandivaskincare.in
embrace
Kay Beauty
Lip tales
 
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty just launched their new range of no-transfer Matte Liquid Lipsticks. Available in a dozen crush-worthy luxurious matte shades they are apt for intimate dinner soirees to all-girls brunch. The shades are enriched with grapeseed oil, a rich source of Vitamin E and Red Raspberry, boasting of antioxidant properties to protect the lips from external damage.

Rs 1,200. On nykaa.com

put simply
Put Simply's moisturiser

Skin talks

Homegrown label Put Simply has come up with a gel-cream hybrid moisturiser that intensely hydrates the skin without the greasiness. The formula also prevents transepidermal water loss, reducing chances of dehydration and premature ageing of skin.

Price: Rs 849. On putsimply.co.in

gk
Gkhair products

Crowning Glory

To get that perfectly balanced mane, invest in Gkhair Balancing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner and Gkhair Argan Serum. The balancing shampoo is a scientific blend of natural seed oils and natural plant extracts that helps in hydrating hair and adds softness and balances pH levels to reduce excess oil.

Infused with argan oil and juvexin, the serum is weightless and instantly repairs dull and dry hair, turning it frizz-free.

On gkhair.co.in

vilvah
Vilvah Store's body washes

Wishy-washy

Homegrown, farm-to-face skincare label Vilvah Store has come up with a whole new fragrant range of food-infused body washes that are designed for each skin type. Available in three variants, start your morning on an energetic note while awakening your senses.

We heart their Goat milk and Vanilla wash enriched with virgin coconut oil and acai oil to replenish lost oil and moisture.
Price: Rs 550. On vilvahstore.com
 
deyga
Deyga Organics's serums
Serum story
 
Deyga Organics Rose Glow Serum boosts glow, controls pigmentation and minimises wrinkles. The product is enriched with the goodness of rose that enhances skin texture and lightens acne marks too.
 
On deyga.in
neal yards
Neal's Yard Facial Oil

Balming effect

Neal's Yard's Wild Rose Beauty Balm is a one-pot wonder for all skin types. With provitamin A-rich organic wild rosehip seed oil, and a balancing blend of organic essential oils, this cult favourite nurtures skin for enhanced radiance and a natural glow.

Price: Rs 5,550. On boddess.com

elinor's Avocado face mask
Elinor's Avocado face mask

Avocado wonder

Elinor’s Avocado face mask is a nourishing and anti-acne face mask that keeps skin oil-free full day. It promises to heal acne and gives an even skin tone besides treating wrinkles and fine lines. Rich in almond oil, containing vitamins A and E, it also helps with sun-damaged areas, it releases essential oils in your facial skin, protecting against harmful UV Rays.

Price: Rs 1,148. Available online

type beauty
Type Beauty primer

Prime talk

TYPE BEAUTY INC primers have a deeply hydrating cream-like formula that blends seamlessly into the skin without clinging to dry patches or settling into creases. With a luminous purple tint that gives your skin a natural glow, it eliminates dullness and can be used with or without your makeup for that perfect glass-skin look.

Price: Rs 1,150. On typebeautyinc.com

Recode rose petal soap
Recode rose petal soap

Soapy affair

Recode handmade Rose Petals Soap removes dirt, pollutants, and impurities and gives you smooth and glowing skin. Helps give your skin soothing, moisturizing, and softening benefits while leaving a mild scent behind. Making you feel heavenly and luxurious.

Price: Rs. 195. On recodestudios.com

