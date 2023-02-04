Beauty Special: Ahead of Valentine's Day, here's a list of 10 homegrown products to pamper yourself
These chemical-free homegrown products are a great choice to repair your skin and hair
Rs 1,200. On nykaa.com
Skin talks
Homegrown label Put Simply has come up with a gel-cream hybrid moisturiser that intensely hydrates the skin without the greasiness. The formula also prevents transepidermal water loss, reducing chances of dehydration and premature ageing of skin.
Price: Rs 849. On putsimply.co.in
Crowning Glory
To get that perfectly balanced mane, invest in Gkhair Balancing Shampoo, Moisturizing Conditioner and Gkhair Argan Serum. The balancing shampoo is a scientific blend of natural seed oils and natural plant extracts that helps in hydrating hair and adds softness and balances pH levels to reduce excess oil.
Infused with argan oil and juvexin, the serum is weightless and instantly repairs dull and dry hair, turning it frizz-free.
On gkhair.co.in
Wishy-washy
Homegrown, farm-to-face skincare label Vilvah Store has come up with a whole new fragrant range of food-infused body washes that are designed for each skin type. Available in three variants, start your morning on an energetic note while awakening your senses.
Balming effect
Neal's Yard's Wild Rose Beauty Balm is a one-pot wonder for all skin types. With provitamin A-rich organic wild rosehip seed oil, and a balancing blend of organic essential oils, this cult favourite nurtures skin for enhanced radiance and a natural glow.
Price: Rs 5,550. On boddess.com
Avocado wonder
Elinor’s Avocado face mask is a nourishing and anti-acne face mask that keeps skin oil-free full day. It promises to heal acne and gives an even skin tone besides treating wrinkles and fine lines. Rich in almond oil, containing vitamins A and E, it also helps with sun-damaged areas, it releases essential oils in your facial skin, protecting against harmful UV Rays.
Price: Rs 1,148. Available online
Prime talk
TYPE BEAUTY INC primers have a deeply hydrating cream-like formula that blends seamlessly into the skin without clinging to dry patches or settling into creases. With a luminous purple tint that gives your skin a natural glow, it eliminates dullness and can be used with or without your makeup for that perfect glass-skin look.
Price: Rs 1,150. On typebeautyinc.com
Soapy affair
Recode handmade Rose Petals Soap removes dirt, pollutants, and impurities and gives you smooth and glowing skin. Helps give your skin soothing, moisturizing, and softening benefits while leaving a mild scent behind. Making you feel heavenly and luxurious.
Price: Rs. 195. On recodestudios.com