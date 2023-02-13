Six unique activities in Chennai to try out this Valentine's Day with your beau  

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and we assume that couples out there are gearing up to go out on dates and spend quality time with each other. Going to cafes and candlelight dinners is a sweet option but over the years, it has turned a bit boring and monotonous. If you are the kind of couple who are always up for trying out new things and bringing new dimensions to their relationship, here are a few ideas to spice up your Valentine’s Day.

1. Get creative…

Pottery is an art form that if done with your love can be calming, soothing and very passionate. It also does not require any prior artistic knowledge or experience so it can be done purely for pleasure. Several places offer pottery classes or workshops in Chennai. Some of these include Healing Pottery Studio, Artistic Pottery Training Academy, Life & Art Academy and Studio Pottery Paradise.

2. Make some furry friends!

Going to the zoo and watching the animals is all fun but it sure is frustrating when they don't allow people to pet those adorable and fascinating friends. A petting zoo gives hands-on experience for you to interact with species of animals. Junglii – a petting Zoo in Injambakkam, Chennai, which houses different types of birds, reptiles, and rabbits is the perfect place for such a date.

3. Take the plunge!

Who doesn't enjoy exploring the wonders of the magnificent world under the sea? Scuba diving is a sport which can be serene, tranquil, exciting, and definitely romantic. You can try scuba diving in Chennai at Kovalam beach, and with just a little training, you will be able to enjoy this blissful experience with your beau this Valentine’s Day.

4. Let’s surf together…

Taking a stroll on the beach is always considered to be one of the most romantic things to do. But, why not immerse yourself in the rhythmic waves of the beach instead? Surfing presents an amazing opportunity to bond with your loved one. Surf Turf in Mahabalipuram offers surfing lessons along with rooms to stay. You can turn this into the perfect Valentine’s getaway as well.

5. One for the adrenaline junkies!

If you are the type of couple who are always up for an adventure then indoor rock climbing is the best fit for you. It requires fitness, flexibility, fearlessness, and most of all trust in your partner. Fit Rock Arena in Chetpet and Pallikaranai offers this thrilling experience.

6. Soak in some art…

For all the artsy couples looking for an escape from the hustle of the city, Cholamandal Artist Village in Injambakkam is the best place for a V-Day date. It displays the works of painters, artists, and sculptors from South India along with a picturesque ambience. Another such place that you can visit is Dakshinachitra which is located in Muttukadu. It is a heritage museum that brings the different cultures and traditions of South India alive.



Skip your regular, mundane dates and enjoy the best Valentine’s Day with your partner by trying out any of these above-mentioned activities in Chennai.