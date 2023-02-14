Valentine’s Day date ideas for Gym junkies

While love is in the air with Valentine’s Day around the corner, there is also the lingering pressure to impress your loved one. You cannot go wrong with going out for a meal or gifting chocolates but, gym junkies don't have it easy on V-Day.

They cannot skip their workout or ditch protein-loaded meals for some carbs. If you are one of those fitness fanatics who is in love with another fitness fanatic, here are some ideas that might help you spend time with your better half while maintaining that workout and diet streak.

Try something new

As a couple who loves to hit the gym together, you can use this V-Day to try something new like Jiu-jitsu to upgrade your workout regime. Jiu-Jitsu is a ground-based martial art. It requires physical and mental discipline. Practising jiu-jitsu with your special one will not only give you a training partner but you can also motivate each other to train well and achieve your fitness goals. You can check out Rhino Club in George Town, Chennai which offers Brazilian jiu-jitsu classes.

Bring out the MasterChef in you

Food plays a major role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. There is nothing more romantic than cooking a meal together while jamming to your favourite songs. Moreover, there is nothing heartier and healthier than a home-cooked meal. This Valentine’s Day, ditch going to an overpriced restaurant and cook a meal that makes you both feel good. For dessert, you could try making coconut chia pudding, frozen yoghurt or chocolate-covered strawberries and share a rather sweet moment with your special someone.

Dance the night away

Even gym couples need a break from working out. Dancing can be something you can do to escape the everyday hustle with your significant other. You can also burn calories while you set the floor on fire and show your partner your moves. Just get your groove out and dance until you knock yourselves out.

Also Read: Reasons why your pet makes for the paw-fect valentine