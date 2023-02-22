Three ways in which wedding planning is changing India

Far gone are the days when planning a wedding was more of a chore for the family than a celebration of the couple's love. The bride's mother was in the kitchen, her brother was always on the go, and her family members were occupied picking out dresses. The bride's side had a similar circumstance in the past. Yet, over time, there have been some important alterations. Nowadays, arranging a wedding is more like throwing a celebration where family members mix, have fun and document the memories through images and videos.

Having destination weddings: People have been warming up to the notion of holding weddings at resorts and castles for a while now. Particularly Rajasthan has been a popular location for such weddings. Such marriages are becoming more typical in today's society. With Covid, the idea of having extravagant weddings has spread to create more lasting experiences with loved ones. This gives one the chance to plan more touching events for the upcoming newlyweds.

A series of things happen: Making more priceless memories for the family throughout the celebrations is one of the primary trends associated with weddings nowadays. According to sources, the trends will continue to favour personalising the experiences spread out over the course of days, in addition to making weddings a more private yet lavish celebration.

Metaverse weddings: Having a metaverse wedding is one of the newest trends in Indian weddings when it comes to innovative styles of celebration. Users can communicate with other users and a computer-generated environment in the Metaverse, a virtual reality environment. According to projections, India's wedding industry is expected to expand significantly this decade, with revenue expected to reach Rs 3.68 lakh crore. The new trend of metaverse weddings is expected to contribute to this growth.