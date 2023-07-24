5 ways to care for your jewellery this monsoon

Monsoon brings the much-needed respite from the intense heat. Though the season is enjoyable, our accessories are at high risk if they are not well protected. Listed below are some useful tips to help you keep your precious jewellery safe and shining throughout and beyond the monsoon season. Follow these guidelines and find your jewellery as spotless as the day you brought them home.

Aditya Modak, Founder-Director of Gargi by P N Gadgil & Sons, shares with Indulge some monsoon jewellery care tips.

Also read: Dishis designer jewellery launches a new stunning collection, Tradition with a Twist

Keep them Dry and Clean

If you want to keep your jewellery safe from losing its original luster, the key is to keep them dry and clean after every use. When your jewellery is exposed to water or even the slightest moisture, the ideal thing to do is blow-dry and then clean them with a soft cloth. Before storing them away, give a final wipe with a muslin or anti-tarnish cloth. This will ensure no residual moisture, dust, or oil are stuck in the jewellery. Lastly, ensure that the container where you store your jewellery is dry and moisture-resistant.

Keep Perfumes and Creams at Bay

Most creams, perfumes, and body sprays are extremely strong and harsh on fashion jewellery. They can get into the crevices of chains and earrings or create an oily layer on your jewellery, making them dull and dreary. So, the right thing to do is to apply your cream or perfumes before wearing the jewellery. This will help you protect your jewellery from oxidizing or losing its sheen.

It’s all about the Storage

Not only during the monsoon season but on other days, too, it is a good practice to create separate storage boxes for different metals. Avoid mixing gold, silver, and pearls, as they are likely to develop friction and even create scratches from being rubbed against each other. Moreover, excessive moisture can make them lose their shine and eventually wear down. Airtight bags or jewellery boxes with a sturdy exterior and soft interior are best suited for storing jewellery. You can either maintain individual boxes or invest in a large storage box with separate compartments to ensure your jewellery doesn’t get mixed.

Make Use of Moisture-Absorbing Dry Packs

Silica gel packs are an excellent option to keep moisture from storage boxes. Insert one or two packs in your jewellery storage containers, to keep them glowing for a long time. If there’s even the slightest moisture in the boxes, take the help of a blow drier. You can easily find moisture-absorbing dry packs at any online marketplace or retail store.

Take Extra Care with Anti Tarnish Cloth

Before storing your jewellery after every usage, give a final wipe with an anti-tarnish cloth. You can even use a muslin or cotton cloth to wipe your jewellery. They do not cause friction and can absorb any additional moisture or dust in the corners of your accessories.

Also read: Join the ectoin band as your one-stop solution to all skin conditions

When you invest in fashion jewellery, it is essential to spend some time maintaining them so that they will stay in good condition longer.