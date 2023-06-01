Here is a guide on how to find an urban gardening method that's right for you

Consider how much time you want to spend maintaining your garden before choosing your plants

Nowadays there are a variety of methods in urban gardening, from rooftop gardening to vertical gardening to window sill gardening, but choosing the wrong technique can make the task all the more challenging. There are certain factors to take into account when deciding what urban gardening method is best suited for you. Here are some tips you can follow for the same.

Check the space

Whether you have a backyard or a balcony, measure how much space you have, then decide how large your garden should be. How large the area is determines what kind of plants you can grow and in what layout. The space for your urban garden should receive ample sunlight to support plant growth. It should also ideally be near a water source to make watering easier. You can turn even the smallest of spaces into an urban garden, but be sure the area has enough growing room for every plant.

You can try out the rooftop, backyard and raised gardens if sufficient space is available. If you wish to grow a garden on your balcony, you can try hanging basket plants or shelf gardening. If you are short on space, you can try container gardening, vertical gardening and window sill gardening. Some of these techniques, like container gardening and shelf gardening, are applicable indoors and outdoors.

Check if you can meet maintenance requirements

Consider how much time you want to spend maintaining your garden before choosing your plants and planting scheme. Maintenance is not only based on its size alone, it also includes pruning, dividing, transplanting, and the usual tidying. Ensure your schedule allows you to meet your plants' needs.

Maintaining your plants depends on the species of your plants and the number of plants in your garden. Raised gardens, backyard and rooftop gardens can require a lot of care for many reasons. If you use other techniques to create an indoor or balcony garden, you must ensure the plants get enough light, and the area around your plants is tidy once you water or prune them.

Know how to handle pests and diseases

No matter which gardening technique, your plants are never free from pests and disease. Your plant can experience nutrient deficiencies because of the soil. Diseases from bacteria and fungi can attack your plants. The same can also be said about pests like rats and whiteflies. Checking your plants (and their containers) for any signs of pests or disease is essential. You must also check your gardening tools so you don't cause a widespread infection.

Your plants' resistance to pests and disease depends on well you take care of them. For container gardens, window sill gardens and basket plants, isolating and treating the infected plant and preventing the spread is easier. Raised garden beds lift your plants above ground level. This gives you more control over what is happening with your plants. If your garden is indoors or small and cramped, the attack by pests will be much higher.