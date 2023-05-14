Here are five exotic Fruits that you can grow at home

If growing tomatoes, ladyfingers and spinach have become boring for you, try growing these exotic fruits to make your experience of gardening more exciting and unique.

Star Fruit

As the name suggests, this star-shaped fruit has a sweet and sour taste. The entire fruit, including the waxy skin, is edible, even when it's raw. Starfruit is a low-calorie food that is high in fibre and a good source of vitamins A and C. It is a popular addition to fruit salad, compote, smoothies, drinks and cocktails.

For seedlings, it takes up to four years to bear fruit. The seeds should be grown in humid conditions and in well-drained, loamy soil with pH levels ranging from 5.5 to 6.5. Organic matter should also be added and must be watered regularly. However, it is prone to insect attacks, particularly aphids and mites. The fruit is ready when it turns from green to yellow.

Dragon Fruit

The taste of dragon fruit has been described as a slightly sweet cross between a kiwi and a pear. It contains small amounts of several nutrients and is also a decent source of iron, magnesium, and fibre. Dragon fruit grown in containers take up to two years to bear fruit. It can grow, despite poor soil conditions and temperature variations. However, it is best to grow the fruit in temperatures between 20°C to 30°C.

It can be grown in a variety of soils, but the ideal soil is sandy soil, rich in organic matter, with pH levels between 5.5 and 7 and with good drainage. It must be watered regularly, but it is prone to insect attacks, particularly from mealybugs. Ripe fruits have smooth skin and are a bright pink colour. To check if the fruit is fully ripe, squeeze it slightly. If it's firm, it is still unripe, but if it’s a bit softer, then it is completely ripe.

Avocado

This green, pear-shaped fruit is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids as well as vitamins and minerals. It is used in a variety of dishes from salads to sandwiches. An avocado plant can take up to three to four years to bear fruit. The seed should be grown in an area with plenty of sunlight. Avocados have shallow roots, so plant them at or slightly higher than the level they grew at in their pot, but avoid planting them too deep. Avocado roots need plenty of air, so avoid overwatering, but if the container tree is outdoors for summer, it may need daily watering.

Phalsa

Phalsa fruit resembles grapes in its shape and size and has a sour-sweet taste. It is rich in carbohydrates, fibres, proteins, vitamins A, B3 and C and minerals like potassium, calcium, iron and phosphorus. Phalsa fruit is also used to prepare jams, jellies, squash and chutneys. The phalsa can grow all over India, except at higher elevations. However, adequate sunlight and warm or hot temperatures are required for fruit ripening and the development of appropriate fruit colour. The plant is also deciduous and will shed its leaves in areas having a mild winter season.

The phalsa grows well in different soils. However, well-drained and loamy soils are best for its cultivation. It should be watered regularly, especially during flowering and fruiting periods. Annual pruning to a height of about 100 cm should be done to encourage new shoots and higher yield. Seedlings usually produce fruit after 12 - 15 months.