Funky Fish’s festive fever is back in Chennai with coveted Indian and international brands

Funky Fish, the popular trunk show for all things fashion, is back with its Diwali Edit in Chennai. After successful Diwali edits in Indore and Jaipur, the Chennai edit is all set to take place on October 4, 2023, at the Hyatt Regency.

The Diwali Edit will feature over 40 designers showcasing their latest collections, with a focus on affordable occasion wear. The trunk show will feature designers and brands like Richa Khemka, 29 India, Maison Blu, Rishi & Vibhuti and Soup by Sougat Paul. It will also be hosting several affordable Indian and Indo-western designers like PDS by Sneha, Etasha by Asha Jain, Arzan Shad and Whimsical by Shica. With the festive season also a reason for family dinners and intimate parties, Chennai’s fashionistas can be ready for it all with stunners from Febo6, Studio Surbhi, and Clothing Palette, Tiger & Twig, Richa Goenka and more!

Also read: MK Jewels unveils jewellery inspired by Lord Ganesha

To add to the grandeur, the trunk show will also be showcasing Dreamz Solitaire – a fine jewellery brand alongside other festive jewellery and accessory brands like Prerto, Attrangi, Ozel bags, Daga Accessories, Kleo 21, Stackables by NJ and Amyra. Home décor and gifting brands like Bling it home by Shreya Goenka, Pink Peony, Bedqlo, Inkline and Santushtee will also be showcasing their festive best at the trunk show.

Pre-loved luxury brand, My Almari, is one to watch out for, encouraging sustainable fashion. The brand will be showcasing several coveted international luxury designer bags and jewellery from brands like Chanel, Burberry, Louis Vuitton and more.

Also read: Meet the woman behind Crimzon shoes

The showcase will also be exhibiting kidswear by Label Misha Somani and Blue Salmon and have delicious treats for avid shoppers from both Akimi’s Gourmet and Old Mercara, making it truly a one- stop-shop for all things Diwali.