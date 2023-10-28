Get set for the festive season

Homeowners will be actively looking for ways to spruce up their homes in time for the festive season. Thoroughly tidying up your home, especially those areas that are not regularly looked after, is just the first step in getting it ready for the festivities. From adding elegant decorative pieces to vibrant lighting, there is a lot you can do to infuse your space with the magic of the season.

Bringing out the best in your rooms with creative decorating ideas will add an auspicious sparkle to your home. An enclosed balcony is also part of your home’s interiors and shouldn’t be left unadorned when you’re welcoming guests during the festive season. Fairy lights will give your balcony the required festive glow, while additional decorations, such as cut-outs of stars and birds, and origami plants add a striking element to the space.

Also read: Here are some common skincare mistakes you might be making

When the right lighting, decorations, and other interior elements come together, your home will achieve the perfect festive look – allowing you to play the proud host during the joyous celebrations that lie ahead!

Checkout: HK basics

Bayla Skin - HK Basics

This season protect your eyes by wearing protective eyewear such as glasses or sunglasses, especially near pine needles and branches. Pointed ornaments should be placed above children's eye level to prevent painful eye accidents.

Checkout: The Tinted Story

In the hustle and bustle of life, you may not have time for elaborate skincare routines. But everyone wants to put their best foot forward in terms of how they look – looking prim and proper. While we can’t argue that it comes with consistent care and love towards one’s skin, you can try some quick fix beauty tips for instant glow.

Also read: What is the right age to start using hyaluronic acid?

Checkout: Bayla Skin

The festive season is just around the corner, which means there will soon be plenty of opportunities to invite friends and family over for get-togethers and celebrations.

And Area 83’ offers the ultimate staycation experience just a stone throw away from the bustling heart of Bengaluru. Here, amid the serene beauty of Bannerghatta Road, guests are invited to escape the chaos of city life and indulge in a retreat that feels like a world away.

Checkout: Area 83, 313, Bannerg.