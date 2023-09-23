Get lost in a sea of 1 million blooms

The spring season in Australia is the most anticipated time of the year, and no one celebrates spring the way Canberra does. The amazing annual flower festival, ‘Floriade’ is Australia’s biggest celebration of spring and is taking place in Commonwealth Park, Canberra. This month-long festival is in full swing and will continue till November.

Floriade 2023 is a medley of delight and surprise. Extensive displays of flowering bulbs filled the gardens on the picturesque shores of Lake Burley Griffin in a springtime extravaganza. This year’s theme, ‘Floral Wonderland’, has been chosen to encourage visitors to escape into their own wonderland, as they explore the magical charm of over one million blooms.

Here are five reasons to teleport you to the biggest spring celebration in Australia.

Floriade Night Fest

As the sun sets, Floriade lights up for Night Fest, with a new and exciting program of after-dark entertainment and horticultural illuminations. The park, illuminated with colours, awaits your presence with lip-smacking food celebrating the Floral Wonderland theme. Catch jazz ensembles, Australia's most revered singing sisters, or even a Samba Show, all welcoming the arrival of spring to the capital.

Endless Children’s Entertainment

The festival program at Floriade entails details on experiential activities that guests can indulge in, with special workshops for the little ones. They can enjoy a wide range of activities, from making floral crowns to attending chocolate masterclasses. You can also have your young gardeners explore gnome painting while you engage in cocktail conversations in the gin garden. A win-win for all!

Canberra Floriade Tour

Rediscover your love for nature by witnessing three irresistible sights in one custom-made tour, this spring season. Canberra Guided Tours has designed a Canberra Floriade Tour to help you showcase more than just the festival. Take a voyage to The National Arboretum, which holds 250 hectares of lush forests, gardens, and nature reserves. And lastly, let your eyes feast over the Tulip Top Gardens, a private estate that houses the most incredible spread of tulips.

Circus Wonderland

Enthralling experiences await at the Circus Wonderland, a Neverland Adventure, which is the surprise deal of Floriade 2023. Brace yourself to take a deep dive into J.M. Barrie's classic story about Peter Pan, Wendy, Tinker Bell, Pirates, Mermaids, and the Ticking Crocodile. Starring an amazing cast of characters with breathtaking flying acrobatics and hilarious antics - Circus Wonderland is a compilation of a 60-minute performance that the whole family can enjoy.

Furry Fun

The festival is pup-friendly and some exciting prizes await them at the Annual Dogs’ Day Out Fashion Paw-rade. So, get your dogs and have them put their best paw forward.