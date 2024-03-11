Green energy for millennials

Millennials, the generation born between 1981 and 1996, are known for their tech-savvy, socially conscious, and future-oriented approach to life. But now, they’re adding another crucial element to their identity: sustainability. While climate change headlines paint a grim picture, millennials are increasingly choosing action over anxiety. We’re embracing a greener future, and that includes the energy powering our lives. But between navigating careers, relationships, and a rapidly changing world, where does one even begin with green energy?

Why Go Green?

Let’s be honest, climate change isn’t exactly “trending”. But beyond the headlines, it’s about building a healthy planet for us and future generations. And guess what? Green energy isn't just good for the Earth; it’s good for your wallet. Renewable sources like solar and wind are becoming increasingly affordable, and the government even offers incentives for adopting them.

Beyond Buzzwords

So, you’re on board with the green idea, but the technical terms can sound like another language. Let’s break it down:

Renewable energy: Energy sources that naturally replenish, like solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower. Think sunbeams powering your phone.