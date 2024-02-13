Valentine’s Day: Gifts for the ones you love

Valentine’s Day is almost here! And if you are one of those who is left scouting and searching or still wondering what you could give the person, or for that matter, the people you love, we have curated a list of products you could choose from. So, read on and take your pick.

Put a spell on you

Whiskers India, a unisex grooming products brand, offers a huge range of beard care and unisex skin care, body care and tattoo care products along with fragrance ranges such as deodorants and perfumes. Inspired by the allure of the forbidden and the power of darkness, Satan (perfume) is a daring symphony that embraces the mysterious essence of the night. Unleash your inner rebel with notes that command attention from the very first encounter. A bewitching blend of smouldering spices, intoxicating florals, and deep woody undertones creates a fragrance that is both devilishly seductive and undeniably magnetic. There is also Blood, and Ronin.

Price starts at 299 (deodorant) and Rs 599 (perfume).

Heartfelt tressure

When words fall short, let the Gold and Diamond Heart Pendant by DishiS Designer Jewellery express the depth of your love. This exquisite piece of jewellery transcends the material realm, symbolising the enduring nature of your connection. Crafted from radiant gold, the heart-shaped pendant becomes a tangible representation of your affection, a timeless emblem that signifies the precious bond you share. Whether worn close to the heart or showcased for the world to see, this pendant becomes a daily reminder of your commitment and a statement of the beauty that blossoms in love. Gift this timeless piece, and watch as it becomes a cherished heirloom, passed down through generations as a symbol of enduring love.

Price starts at Rs 11,874.

Wear your love

Indulge in contemporary chic with the Siena jumpsuit – a fusion of modern minimalism and laid-back comfort. Designed for a relaxed fit, it boasts wide full-length legs, an ankle-grazing hem, a distinctive statement shirt collar, and voluminous full sleeves with broad cuffs. Siena effortlessly enhances your wardrobe, offering versatile styling options for any occasion.

Price starts at Rs 18,500.

Just for you

Moira’s I Am Falling For You Pressed Pigment Palette is a Love Letter Series, inspired by past and present love moments. Each palette features 15 shades of show-stopping shimmers, dual chromes, and mattes, perfect for creating lovely eye looks. Let us take you back to creating soft, dreamy, sultry, glam, and everything that brings you happiness.

Price starts at Rs 2,590.

Find your perfect match

Celebrate love and bask in a romantic glow this Valentine’s Day with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ exquisite makeup collection. Discover your perfect match with the flawless coverage provided by the Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation and the magic touch of the Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer. Achieve a radiant and seamless complexion with the Stick Blush and Stick Highlighter, offering a flush of colour and luminosity. Elevate your natural beauty with the compact and travel-friendly Face Palette V1 - Italian Summer and V2 - Off to Costa Rica, each capturing the essence of their respective destinations with versatile 3-in-1 contour, highlighter, and blush options for a sun-kissed allure. For an extra touch of glamour, immerse yourself in the mesmerising Anastasia Beverly Hills Sugar Glow Kit or the radiant Sun Dipped Glow Kit. Shine with a captivating luminosity that is perfect for any romantic occasion, leaving an unforgettable impression.

Price starts at Rs 3,500.

Nature’s best for you



Take your loved one on a sensory journey with the Zighrana Mitti Attar and Rose Attar Combo. This exquisite pairing captures the essence of nature’s purest fragrances, blending the earthy scent of petrichor with the romantic aroma of roses. Each drop is a testament to the beauty of love and luxury,

making it an ideal gift for those who appreciate elegance and sophistication.

Price starts at Rs 7,906.

