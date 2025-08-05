The poetic worlds of handwriting and watercolours continue to inspire the latest Bohème timepieces

Powered by the Maison’s MB 24.19 automatic movement, with a power reserve of approx. 38 hours, the Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date indicates the hours, minutes, and seconds, as well as a date in an almond-shaped aperture at six o’clock. A keen eye will note the date numerals are handwritten in a romantic font style. Other details include a water resistance of 30 meters, a blue calf leather strap with alligator print featuring Montblanc’s interchangeable strap system, and an additional strap in silver calf leather. This year, the Montblanc Bohème Automatic Date is also available on an interchangeable stainless steel bracelet with a textured central link and fine adjustment system.

The new Montblanc Bohème Day & Night models come in a choice of 30mm or 34mm stainless steel cases. Like the Automatic Date, they feature sunbrushed blue dials adorned with diamond indexes, rhodium-coated floral Arabic numerals, and rhodium-coated hands. Other refined details include a filet sauté pattern around the periphery of the dial, an engraved circular line that frames the sunbrushed finish, and a stamping technique called filé d’étoiles for the background behind the numerals and diamond indexes.

Fitted with the automatic calibre MB 24.20 with an approx. 42-hour power reserve, these two new models indicate the hours, minutes, and seconds, as well as the date and a day and night display. The date is presented in an almond-shaped aperture at 6 o’clock with handwritten numerals. This romantic font has also been applied to the dial for the day & night mention “Jour et Nuit”. The celestial day & night complication is of particular note as the disc has been designed in the style of watercolour painting to show the changing sky over a period of 24 hours, adding a playfully sophisticated detail to the timepiece.

Other notable features include a blue calf leather strap with alligator print featuring Montblanc’s interchangeable strap and bracelet system, an additional strap in silver calf leather, a stainless steel bracelet with a textured central link and fine adjustment system, and an open caseback offering a view of the movement.