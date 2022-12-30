This New Year, get a skin reboot with these beauty and wellness kits

As 2022 comes to a close, we eagerly await to glam up for the year-end bash. Here are some select wellness products for the season that can help you get the desired look and kindle that sparkling inner beauty.

Ultimate Party glow

As your skin is prepared to slay the party season, Charlotte Tilbury and Nykaa have dropped their Holiday 22 makeup range. It includes a face palette, mini lipstick kits, airbrush set, concealer and much more. This collaboration between the fashion and skincare brand aims to render joy and fun of getting dolled up for parties. Rs.2,900 upwards. Available online.



Holiday 22

Goodness of Ayurveda

The soothing touch of nature is the best way to pamper your skin before it gets ready for makeup. Ayurvedic wellness brand SoulTree has come up with its Advanced Kumkumadi Everyday Radiance Essentials kit that includes cleanser, night cream, face oils, day cream and more infused with the essence of rich organic ingredients like Mogra Saffron and 27 other herbs that claim to fight pigmentation, scars, dark spots and blemishes. Rs. 12,775 upwards. Available online.

Advanced Kumkumadi Everyday Radiance Essentials kit



Soporific Aromatherapy

Welcome the New Year with not just a physical makeover but with a renewed spirit. And what better to channel that innate peace and calm than Aromatherapy? Personal care brand Squish Town has come up with a variety of unique Virgin Coconut Soy Wax Candles that claim to invigorate the heart and soul with palliative fragrances. They’re vegan and come with the goodness of natural essential oils of orange, spearmint, eucalyptus and more. Rs. 4,050 upwards for a set of three. Available online.

Virgin Coconut Soy Wax Candles

Vegan beauty

If you wish to end the year on a guilt-free note, then we’ve got you covered with vegan beauty options. Forest Trove has brought its cruelty-free creations like cheek tints and lip balms with extracts of botanicals and fruits. They’re paraben free and claim to be packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and plant oils that regenerate the skin from within. Rs.500 upwards. Available online.