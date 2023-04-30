Inspired by British landscapes, check out Jo Malone London's new collection of perfumes

Faraway lands, captivating rituals and a spirit of discovery ignite the mysterious and sensual world of Cologne Intense, a collection of nine distinctive fragrances, body cremes, candles and diffusers from Jo Malone London. So, there’s Oud and Bergamot, where the mysterious wood is matched with the richness of black musk, radiating with crisp bergamot.

In Tuberose Angelica, the mesmerising scent of the elegant bloom is touched with the green flower of angelica and the warmth of amber. Then there’s Scarlet Poppy that conjures up visions of wild steppes. Their opulence is enhanced with velvety iris and the sweet decadence of tonka bean.

Vetiver and Golden Vanilla invokes the coast of Madagascar, rich with orchidfilled jungles and green grass fields. From its roots, vetiver emerges, its earthy depths are warmed by vanilla bourbon with an aromatic touch of lavender.

“Most of the scents we create find inspiration in British landscapes, traditions and ingredients, but this time, we allow ourselves to venture further afield and offer warmth, depth and volume, while still retaining the clarity and naturality that Jo Malone London is known for,’’ says Céline Roux, the brand’s global head of fragrance.