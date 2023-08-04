Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance 

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You may feel the situation is too complicated, but further research will reveal the right course of action. Intuition provides useful guidance on how to sort through all the possible choices. Your ascended

masters are guiding you to the solution. If you’re waiting for a positive revert for someone, wait for seven days. Lucky colour: Neon green, yellow

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

The Arch Angels are working with you to find the perfect balance! The key to success is through moderation and compromise. Take a deep breath and find a middle path. Self-control over your anger and emotions is called for in order to create the successful outcome you are hoping for. Diversity of thoughts will help. Lucky colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You’ve come up with a wonderful new idea! An insight that had eluded you in the past shines upon you now. You know what you want and nothing can stop you now. An opportunity will come your way. Grab it and don’t allow minor misunderstandings to hinder your progress. Clear your communication skills. Lucky colour: Sky blue



CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time to go slow! Monitor your health and focus on your sleep pattern. Your body needs rest and this is not the time to fight or rebel. Instead, it’s the time to focus on your insights, visions, manifestations, and meditation. As this is all that you can do at this moment. Lucky colour: Orange



LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Exciting changes are coming! The wheel of fortune favours you. If you’ve been finding it difficult to get your plans off the ground, that will change now. Sudden movement forward is likely. Your ancestral guides will bless you. I see a transfer, relocation, marriage and admission to an institute of your choice. Lucky colour: Brown



VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

It’s time to take some important decisions. You are free to move on, just take the first step. The toxic situation that you were in is over. Now make a courageous choice to change your situation/life. Don’t look back. This week you will complete a difficult task and will be applauded by many. Awards and promotions are on the cards. Lucky colour: Sunshine orange

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

A wonderful gift is coming your way. It promises passion, opportunity, and inspiration. This is a time of action when you are called to take up an activity that motivates you and will bring great changes in your life and health. Don’t hesitate to move forward! Just have faith in the divine process. A job or a promotion will be offered. Lucky colour: Gold



SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

You are thinking too much and your worry is unnecessary. Your Guardian Angels are guiding you to

focus only on the outcome you desire. Leave the detailing to the universe. If you’ve been feeling guilty,

angry or you are regretting your actions in the past, be assured — you are forgiven. This week, focus only on the final outcome. Lucky colour: Royal blue



SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve made some good choices, and now your ship is coming in! Long-term planning is a good idea. You may need to travel for business purposes. Review your options while you keep your enthusiasm high. The worst is behind you and a great future awaits. Relocation to foreign lands is on the cards for many. Lucky colour: Beige



CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

You have what it takes to solve a difficult puzzle. Just don’t take sides and stay away from other people’s drama. Listen to others’ points of view and save your opinion. This situation will be resolved. Stay calm and avoid confrontations. Your Guardian Angels will guide you. Lucky colour: Rustic orange

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

This is all about the big picture! There is a great deal to be done, but your job is to come up with a grand vision. Leave the details to someone else. You can take risks because you have the experience and know-how to do so successfully. Those around you expect you to take the lead. Your creativity will be rewarded. Lucky colour: Amber, red



PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

our Angels are with you. There is no need to feel lonely. There are amazing people around you from whom you will gain great strength and support. Seek out those who are like-minded and share your beliefs and ideals. Make new friends and take a class on spirituality. Music is a great source of therapy. Lucky colour: Rainbow colours



