Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 18-24

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The answer to your most pressing question is in your heart. Listen to your heart and follow the path. Though initially you might not be able to see the results, believe in the power of manifestation. The need to bring positive changes in your diet and lifestyle is evident. Relationships will improve. Financial gains are foreseen.

Lucky colour: Brown

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



Your artistic talent needs to be creatively expressed. Your hidden talents lie dormant. This trapped

energy can make you feel tired, restless and anxious and can lead to addictions. Find an outlet to release your pent up energies. For many, going to a Buddhist monastery, a place for pure meditation will be a blessing from heaven.

Lucky colour: Mauve

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Money is an energy exchange! So regardless of your financial situation, this too shall change soon. In

the meantime, learning to spend, save, plan wisely is your spiritual assignment. This will help you in achieving your dreams in the future. Watch what happens when you do this, it’s magical. Forgive those whom you love.

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

It’s time for action and balance. Extra money, profits are coming your way. You will be noticed by

some good people holding higher positions. Monitor your health. Get your haemoglobin checked as I see you not taking good care of yourself. Your ascended Masters are pouring their blessings on you.

Lucky colour: Blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



You will be getting a call or mail that’s going to change your life for good. The Universe is blessing you for your patience. There may be a talk of a promotion, new beginnings, new ventures. Travel is on the

cards, so pack your power suits. Spend but don’t splurge. A visit to a holy shrine will give you peace and strength

Lucky colour: Sky blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

The Universe loves you and will bless you with name, fame, abundance and a great future. It is well

deserved! Behind this sudden success story, others will see your devotion and dedication. New beginnings also bring new challenges. A visit to a holy shrine will give you the strength and the blessings. You’ll be needing both.

Lucky colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

This is a great phase in your life. The hard work will show results and you will be getting recognition from the management/customers/society. Avoid overspending on entertaining your guests, though I see great reviews and praise for your hospitality. Travel is on the cards and it will bring you great results.

Lucky colour: Red

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

The Universe has great plans and they will be unveiled soon. Beating yourself up will only decrease your capabilities to move forward with confidence. You are in pain, but putting on a brave face and waiting for the Universe to show the miracle is your only option. Sleep well, eat on time.

Lucky colour: Turqoise Blue

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Be patient and be gentle with the danger/situations around you. Be fearless and look right into the heart of that which makes you most afraid. Gentle persuasion will glean great rewards under all circumstances. The final outcome is in your favour, guaranteed. Your Guardian Angel is with you. Don’t worry at all.

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

The power of love is ruling your life at present. There could be powerful chemistry between you and someone you had never thought you’d be attracted to. This is a beautiful feeling and you must cherish this moment. However, there may be a serious choice to make regarding the pursuit of this relationship. Pause, make decisions wisely.

Lucky colour:Red, brown

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You have not been taking care of your health in the past. Don’t ignore your health as you have great intuitive powers which are guiding you. You can use the same powers to help others with their life issues. A situation in your life will require action. Exercise discipline, restraint on emotions and spiritual dignity. Have faith.

Lucky colour: Real Green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

You may be feeling a little weary with current events in your life. Though everything seems to be just fine... your desire for some action/ changes is a cause for concern. Don’t be harsh with yourself and the

people concerned. You will rise from the issues like a phoenix, claiming your own power. You are a

blessed soul.

Lucky colour: Red



