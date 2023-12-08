Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for December 8-13

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Your power and strength intimidate others. Don’t give up, just be you. Your wisdom and confidence with a forgiving heart is your forte. Determination and self-control will take you to the greatest heights. Old payments, increase in salary or pension is on the cards. Monitor your health and keep yourself warm. Lucky colour: Mauve.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Happy endings guarantee new beginnings. New opportunities for growth and happiness will now follow. Put the past behind you. An excellent opportunity will be offered to you. Scholarships or the pursuit of education are foreseen. It’s time to focus on your work and not your personal life. Teamwork will pay well. Lucky colour: Pink.



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Relocation or travel is on the cards. Love and blessings fill your life. A harmonious relationship with your loved ones will keep your spirits high. Wise planning will lead to prosperity. It’s time to take the next step. Plans will turn out as expected. Lucky colour: Orange.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The high priestess in you will guide you towards your spiritual journey. Reflection and meditation will provide valuable information. Be at peace as the universe is in sync with you. Do what gives you joy. You have all the reasons to thank the universe as your old age is blessed and secured with abundance and good health. Lucky colour: Green.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



It’s safe to trust people around you. You can accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Make a wish and it will be a reality. A joyful time ahead is foreseen. Monitor your health and detox your body, mind and soul. Lucky colour: Sea green.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Your dreams are fulfilled and hard work leads to great success. Love for beautiful things in life will keep you happy. Choices made from the heart will lead to deep emotional commitments. You need not go through any challenges alone as help is near, provided you keep your ego aside and ask for guidance. Lucky colours: Rainbow, Sky blue.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You know exactly what to do. The benefit of experience from your past will give you a clear picture. This is the time for your career rather than relationships. Make bold and ambitious choices. People who share your vision will also value your relationship. There is so much to accomplish in the days to come. Lucky colour: Gold.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself as only then you will be able to claim your personal power. Your worry about the future is unnecessary. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of worry, regret and guilt. Break free from toxic relationships and procrastination. Lucky colour: Purple.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

It’s time to make life-changing decisions. Be clear about what you want and take action accordingly. A need to detox your body, mind and soul is imperative. Your wishes will be manifested, so make your wishlist now!! An advanced course of your choice will enhance your prospects. Lucky colour: Turquoise.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

An exciting new challenge will bring great success. Review your contracts or documents very thoroughly. Your hard work will bring great results. Move on to the next project as this is the onset of your golden period. Keep your eyes on the big picture. Lucky colours: Rust, Dark orange.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Committed romantic relationships will keep you happy and on your toes. Rekindled relationships will be the highlight of this week. You have the power to resolve any challenge. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Be clear on what you want and take action accordingly. Monitor your health and keep yourself warm. Lucky colour: Red.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Wisdom and objectivity are important now! For those fighting for justice and equality, don’t give up now as the ruling will be made in your favour very soon. The search for meaning in life will enable you to consider an alternative approach. Surround yourself with wise people who can help you understand the law of the universe. Lucky colours: Mauve, Blue, Yellow.



