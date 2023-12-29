Angel Calendar: Here is your oracle guidance for 2024

A new year calls for newer beginnings. With our oracle guidance, you can prepare for the next 366 days.

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The year begins with optimism and hope. You can do anything right now. Go after what you want. You can attract helpful people. A wise lady will guide you during this phase. By March, things will take a turn and will leave you amazed with the way the Universe works. Embrace opportunities that are coming your way and search for the silver lining. Don’t compare your present with your past. The months of May and June are action-packed. Your passion for a cause will keep you occupied and fit. Overseas travel, relocations and domestic travel for work and new startups are going to keep you occupied. The second half of the year is full of hope and lots of action. For those who are willing to take the leap of faith for a better future, go for it! The universe and your guardian angels are with you.

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

The year begins with action and hope. Take decisions and don’t delay any further. At times, over-analysing an issue complicates it further. Find a compromise and close the deal. Nurture yourself and those you love with the resources you are blessed with. You have the skill to make anything more beautiful. People will approach you for your practical and wise advice. Focus on your career in the months of May and June, relationships can be dealt with later. From July onwards, the universe will bless you in abundance. Don’t forget to share what you have with the needy as the universe blesses those who share their blessing. Monitor the health of your parents as things will be a little complicated. Recovery will be slow. Chanting the holy verses of your faith will ease the pain and process.

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

The year begins with new challenges. Be very truthful yet blunt in dealing with the management. You have what it takes to be successful, so don’t compromise. Review your contracts and documents very thoroughly before signing. Seek an expert for clarity before proceeding. Creativity will be rewarded and your ability to work with others in a cooperative manner will be appreciated. The second half of the year is filled with spiritual guidance, psychic insights and a promise for a new beginning. Forgive those who caused you grief in the past and move ahead with the support of your loved ones. Follow your passion as you are ready for any challenge. Don’t ever underestimate yourself. Opportunities for adventure and new ventures will keep you excited. Stay humble and grounded.

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

The year begins with a resolution that ‘I can do it.’ This is a wonderful manifestation and you will be able to do everything you want. You will be taking some important decisions, be clear and precise in what you want. A need to detox your body, mind and soul is important at this time. Those who are facing health issues will have to be extra careful. By May and June, your plans will work out well and you will be blessed with professional and financial success. Doing multiple jobs or projects will keep your energies balanced. However, keep your sense of humour in place. As long as you are making work fun, you’ll be able to sail through this huge sea of duties and responsibilities. The year ends with a more powerful you and your communication skills will take you to the pinnacle of success.

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Everything that happens in life is for a reason. Release all feelings of guilt and regret and embrace opportunities for happiness without judging yourself or others around you. You are in sync with the universe and you know exactly what you want to do. Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself. The second half of 2024 is magical. A dream come true phase is aligning with your fate. This will mark an end to a difficult phase in your life. Believe in yourself over others. For those who are retiring, the future is great. Blessed with financial security and a rich rewarding family life. Love will conquer all boundaries and will sweep you off your feet. Enjoy this phase as you have been through a lot in the past. A visit to a holy shrine of your faith will open new pathways of peace and abundance.



VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

This is going to be a wonderful year. Materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most unexpected ways. An act of kindness will be rewarded. Love life will flourish. The power of love conquers all hurdles. A new beginning with your family is foreseen. A forgiving and compassionate review of the past will help you in clearing your mind and spirit. The second half of the year is all about finding solutions to your core problems and acting upon them with patience. Stay determined and move forward with hope and faith in yourself and God. Be prepared for any possibilities as the Universe has a plan for you which will be unveiled in due course of time. A sudden revelation will offer you freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunity that change brings.

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

The year 2024 promises professional and financial success. Use your resources wisely as you’ll be needing them throughout the year. For those who are fighting for justice, stay put as the verdict will be in your favour. Don’t give up until you win. Delays are never denials. Stay calm and prepare yourself for a relocation or frequent travels for work. It will be better if you just make decisions rather than analysing them forever. Find a solution by compromising a little from your end. Training and education will keep you occupied in the second half of the year. Joy through spiritual growth will empower you and others around you. Answers will come through prayers and meditation. A positive new emotional phase filled with romance and respect will begin. Deep and lasting spiritual insights will make your year a memorable one.

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Do not worry about your future as it’s preplanned and fruitful. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of guilt and regrets to your angels. Evil eye and negativity will hinder your progress. Seek guidance from an expert to ease the situation. Bold and ambitious choices will bear fruits in the months of June and July. Partnership with like-minded people who share your vision will be great. The second half of the year is all about finetuning yourself for a great future. Break free from the past as it’s never coming back. Release dead weight and surrender your worries to God. A soulful connection with someone will heal you and will reaffirm your faith in love and God. Healing others will heal you. Don’t give up on those you love. Stay patient with yourself and others around you.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

The year is action-packed from the beginning. Your success and the ability to stay positive will inspire everyone around you. People can hate you or love you, but they cannot ignore you. A great deal of activity, sudden and immediate results are foreseeable in March and April. Communication is the mantra. The second half of the year is exciting as travel, relocations, new jobs, new business ventures and much more are on the cards. Stay optimistic as your plans will turn out as expected. Stability and efficiency in personal and professional life are guaranteed. Take charge of new projects and ventures with full faith in your abilities and, above all God. Ambitious plans will come to fruition. Stay away from drama. Let people handle their own issues. Focus on your goals. Have patience with yourself and those around you.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Take great pride in the excellent work done in the past. Practice makes a man perfect, so continue with your hard work. Consider getting additional education or training. This will benefit you in the future. Material needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. Ancestral property will be sold and one-tenth of the money received should be used for charity. In May and June, use your wisdom and sense of humour to resolve any situation. The second half of the year is a roller coaster ride of emotions, logic and spiritual guidance. Choose your spiritual insights or seek guidance during this phase. You will have ample reasons to celebrate with your family and friends. An announcement regarding relationships or children will keep you happy. Love and blessings of the universe and your loved ones will fill your life.

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Do not worry about your future. It’s great and full of abundance provided you focus only on the outcome and your hard work. Walk out of any toxic relationship or situation. The lack of not being able to see things clearly will blur your decisions. Stand up for what you believe in. The second half of the year promises success, as long as you keep your focus on the big picture leaving the detailing to others to handle. Your experience will lead to success. Genuine concern for others is what makes you special. By September and October, you’ll be travelling for work. Relocation is foreseen for many. The year ends with rich rewards on your work front. Growth in career and artistic ventures is guaranteed. Your efforts in making everyone feel comfortable around you at your place of work will be appreciated.

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Stay determined and move forward in life. Your concern for the environment and the world around you is highly appreciated. The unconditional love of your family is your core strength. I see a happily ever after for the ones who truly wish to settle down. A happy announcement regarding relationships or your children is going to keep your spirits high. In the second half of the year, seek spiritual guidance and learn to look for magic even in the darkest of times. Listen to your inner voice and avoid the company of fake people. Be very calm and patient with yourself and others around you. The year will end with the week of fortune finally favouring you. This will mark an end to a difficult situation. New beginnings come with new challenges and great opportunities. Prayers and meditation will help you in connecting with the universe.

