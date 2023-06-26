Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai launches Bodhi Spa and Sculpt Fitness Studio

A Turkish Hammam that screams luxury, beckoning travellers from across the world for an experience like no other. The pristine marble surroundings, the enticing aromas and the gentle sounds of water from the Turkish bath make it the epitome of relaxation and rejuvenation.

Now, picture that you have just completed a strenuous workout and you are looking for a quick fix for those aching muscles. Luckily, you don’t have to go too far to get the whole wellness experience — the Bodhi Spa by GRT Hotels and Resorts has you covered.

Its award-winning spa experience that mirrors the world-renowned Turkish Hammam, and fully-equipped gym, Sculpt Fitness, at the newly-reopened Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, are a match made in wellness heaven. Be it in the morning to get your busy day started or at the end of the day for a night of sound sleep — the GRT group has pulled out all the stops in its efforts to stay on top of the hospitality game.

Bodhi Spa by Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai

The beautiful surroundings at Sculpt Fitness too are sure to keep you motivated to not skip those workouts. Paintings on the ceiling much like a church in a quaint town in America, treadmills overlooking the runway at Chennai International airport and specific functional fitness stations are just some of the features that make this more than just a gym. In fact, there is even a DJ console for fitness parties when you want to mix in a bit of fun while you exercise!

When you’re done sweating it out, the Bodhi Spa will tempt you towards its hallowed halls. More than just a regular spa or sauna, Turkish Hammams boast of a whole range of benefits for both the body and the mind. From rehydrating the skin to improving your metabolism and releasing tension from the body, one can expect to leave Bodhi Spa feeling completely rejuvenated.

Bodhi Spa and Sculpt fitness studio is all set to put Chennai on the wellness map with new and innovative ways of helping customers reach the pinnacle of health.

Subhashish Gupta, the Senior General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel GRT Chennai, expressed his excitement about the launch. “We are thrilled to introduce Bodhi Spa and Sculpt - The Fitness Studio to our esteemed guests. These new facilities represent our unwavering commitment to offering unparalleled experiences and promoting holistic well-being. We believe that our guests deserve the utmost luxury and tranquility during their stay, and our team is dedicated to ensuring that each experience at Bodhi Spa and Sculpt - The Fitness Studio is truly exceptional,” he said.

For more information or to book an appointment, please contact Tel: +91 44 223 10101



