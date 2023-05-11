Pamper your mom this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is almost here. Though we believe every day is Mother’s Day, a day specially dedicated to all the mothers is another opportunity to celebrate them. Right? So, if you are still looking at the best gifts to buy her, why not consider pampering her with some amazing skincare/haircare products? We list out some for you. Go ahead choose any or all of them and make your mom feel extra special.

Fix My Curls 5 Step Protein Bundle:

This one does it all for your mom. Cleanse, condition, moisturise and bring the hydration home with five step routine that covers everything her curls need. The protein bundle consists of five multi-use products that keep a protein + moisture balance intact.

Rs. 1,090

Available: 5 Step Protein Bundle – Fix My Curls

Type Beauty Dual Smudge Sticks

Type Beauty Dual Smudge Sticks:

Focused on the beauty of science, they have now come up with their brand new three-in-one Smudge Stick range — namely, Soak It, Get Even, and Zit Quit, to give you the skincare and makeup of your dream. The different sticks are made to target concerns which are personal to your skin type, and will help in solving them efficiently.

Rs. 950

Available: Dual Smudge Sticks – Type Beauty (typebeautyinc.com)

Also read: Ahead of Mother’s Day, here’s what you can pamper the mommies around you with

Bella Vita Luxury D.I.V.A. Women

Bella Vita Luxury D.I.V.A. Women:

What’s better than smelling good? Fragrances add confidence and make you feel glamourous. So those who scents, consider gifting your mother this. Like they say wear D.I.V.A. Women and the world will follow you.

Rs. 1,099

Available: D.I.V.A. Woman 100ML (bellavitaorganic.com)

Deyga Organics Skin Brightening Kit

Deyga Organics Skin Brightening Kit:

Rejuvenate your skin and lighten its shade with skin brightening combo from Deyga Organics that concentrates on beautifying skin and revealing its natural tone. Can you ask for more? We bet your mom is going to love it.

Rs. 2,140

Available: Skin Bright Kit | Buy Organic and Natural Skin Brightening Kit Online – deyga.in

Conscious Chemist Berry Bright Pore Refining Cleanser

Conscious Chemist Berry Bright Pore Refining Cleanser:

Gift your mom some rest from the stress with naturally brightening face cleanser that is loaded with superior anti-oxidants, which also helps fight daily pollution stress. Furthermore, blueberry extracts and Niacinamide replenish and protect skin barrier with essential nutrients.

Rs. 599

Available: Berry Bright Niacinamide Face Cleanser ( 70 Days Pack ) – Conscious Chemist

Also read: Prepare for rough summer months with these newly launched hair and skincare products

Skinvest Keep Rollin

Skinvest Keep Rollin:

This all-new mousse consistency will give your mom what she needs — hydration and more hudration. The product sinks into the skin like a dream, and provides hydration like no other. What’s more? The metallic ball massager instantly reduces puffiness and gives a cooling sensation to the eyes.

Rs.1,999

Available: Effectively minimize dark circles + puffiness + fine lines – Skinvest