As the days get hotter, we have curated a list of  five sunscreens for the summer to help shield your skin from those harmful UV rays

If you are on a hunt to try out some new brands this summer, then take a moment to explore these five popular sunscreen brands like Skeyndor, Sugar, Lotus, Kaya and Fixderma. Each of these brands offers effective sun protection options to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Whether you prefer lotions, creams or rolls, these brands have a range of products to suit your skin type.

Brighter days

This Lotus Botanicals’ formula blends the benefits of Vitamin C and SPF 50, providing a solution to brighten the skin and defend it against tanning, dark spots, pigmentation, and photoaging caused by harmful UV rays. The MatteFluid formula offers a lightweight and mattifying experience, ensuring a comfortable application. ₹645 onwards. Available online.

Pore in the love

This SPF 25 sunscreen is specially formulated for individuals with oily and acne-prone skin. It is designed to be non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores, thereby minimising the chances of pore blockage and breakouts. Offering broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, this gel-based sunscreen ensures your skin stays shielded. ₹650 onwards. Available online.

Pomegranate & papaya

Available in two shades, this Sugar sunscreen, offering broad-spectrum protection, carries a PA+++ rating. The product promises a lightweight formula that absorbs quickly, leaving no white cast or greasiness behind. The 100 per cent vegan and oil-free sunscreen has nourishing ingredients like shea butter, pomegranate, papaya, and citrus fruit juice; it also claims to lighten spots and improve skin texture. ₹599 onwards. Available online.

Blue ray protection

This face cream by Skeyndor offers an exceptionally high sun protection factor of SPF 50+ and features blue light technology, which directly blocks harmful HEV blue light rays. After trying this product, it’s safe to say that this non-greasy and water-resistant formula proves very effective in safeguarding your skin. Enhanced with the Ocean Respect formula makes it environmentally friendly and biodegradable.

₹3,390 onwards. Available online.





Ready to head out?

The latest addition to Fixderma’s line-up is the Roll-On Sunscreen Cream, a sunscreen featuring a transparent formula that offers excellent UVA and UVB protection. Its convenient roll-on applicator comes in handy while reapplying sunscreen amidst your outdoor activities. ₹645 onwards. Available online.