Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 3-9

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

This week, you’ll enjoy the company of your children, loved ones and blessings of the universe will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members will lead to a happily ever after. For those in love, make choices from your heart. New resources of money, time and support are on the cards. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



Your plans will work, provided you take action now. Great passion for a cause results in great outcomes. You instinctively know what to do, so trust yourself. Joy through spiritual growth will empower you and others around you. You will receive answers through meditation. Love conquers all boundaries. Lucky colour: Green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

You don’t have to be overconfident as help is around you, provided you ask for it. Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power. At times it’s important to be a little diplomatic. Follow your passion and brace yourself for more exciting offers in the future. Avoid being trapped in the bubble of EGO this week. Lucky colour: White

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

An exciting week, filled with new beginnings and lots of magic is ahead. Travel, relocation, transfer to a new place for work or pleasure is on the cards. You can overcome any challenges. Let everyone take charge of their own issues. You only focus on your work. This marks the beginning of successful days ahead. Lucky colour: Sky blue

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Take pride in your excellent work. Practice makes a man perfect, so consider getting additional education or training to further enhance your skills. Your dreams will get fulfilled and hard work will be awarded and rewarded. Some may buy a new car, house or gold. Put the past behind you and enjoy your now and future. Lucky colour: Pink

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

You are evolving and the universe is happy with you. Stay grounded, love your family especially your parents and elders during this phase. Release yourself from what holds you back. Detox your body and soul. Your worry is based on lack of self confidence. Release the fear and move ahead as you have in you what it takes to be successful. Lucky colours: Gold, fuchsia

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

You can do anything right now as your past has made you wise and humble. You will attract helpful people, so don’t hesitate to pray to the universe for guidance. Avoid taking shortcuts as that’s not going to lead you to your destination. Everything happens in life for a reason, so embrace the opportunities for happiness. Lucky colours: White, leafy green

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Release yourself from the past and move on. Time will heal all wounds and you will grow from the situation. Nurture yourself and those you love. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful within your resources. Your wise and practical advice is highly appreciated by all. Your children will make you proud. Lucky colours: Dark blue and sea green

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

A very happy ending will lead to a happier new beginning. Your karmic circle of this life is complete. Spiritual growth, insights, abundance will follow now. During this phase, trust only your intuitions, not the so-called well wishers. Face your fears and grow stronger. Determination and self control will lead to success. Lucky colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

There are better ways of handling a situation. Pause for reflection and then take action. Dare to be different but don’t fake. Do not overstrain your body, mind and soul. Rest, detox and meditate. Go on a social detox for some time. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. A situation will call for honest and open communication. Lucky colours: Yellow, red

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Travel or relocation is foreseen. You know exactly what to do, as the benefit of experience is in your favour. This is an important time for your career rather than relationships. It will be important to maintain balance in the office as it won’t be easy to handle multiple jobs and projects. Lucky colour: Off white

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

It will all be better if you just make a decision and avoid overanalysing the situation. Find a compromise as that’s best for you at this moment. The wheel of fortune will favour you, which will lead you to a direction that offers happiness. Take the leap of faith and believe in yourself. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. Lucky colours: Brown, off white



