Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for November 24-30

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You can resolve any challenge right now. Only focus on your task. Do not get involved in other matters as that will cost you dearly. Have patience with others around you. Your wisdom and presence of mind will be a great asset. Focus on career advancement rather than relationships. Rest and proper care is required. Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)

Every problem has a solution and sometimes an objective compromise is the right way. You have what it takes to be successful. Embrace this exciting new phase full of challenges. The days that follow will be full of activities and actions. A cause dear to your heart will inspire you to climb higher. Lucky colour: Purple



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Material needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will be acknowledged by God. A committed romantic relationship, new or old will sweep you off your feet. Two hearts will create magic that will heal both. Don’t give up on those you love. Lucky colour: Green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

A positive, emotional experience will be the highlight of this week. Fun, romance and commitments will keep you happy. A big dream of yours will be fulfilled and that will mark an end to any delays. Your investments will be fruitful in the months to come. Plan your next venture and focus on your future. Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Release yourself from what holds you back. Detox your body and soul. Working multiple jobs can be

challenging and you need to stay calm, fit and happy in order to overcome this phase. As long as you can make work fun, it’s going to be good. Focus only on your work. Refrain from helping others when you are overburdened. Lucky colour: Sky blue

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Life is wonderful when we thrive through the power of positive thinking. You are an inspiration to many. Avoid taking shortcuts in your work and relationship. Review all details before choosing the path. Investments are going to bear rich dividends. Plan your future accordingly. Lucky colour: Rainbow hues

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Monitor your expenses, as adopting extreme ways to save or spend money is not advisable. Being too generous is going to burn your pockets. The universe is blessing you with an abundant future, so be grateful and enjoy the blessings. Keep your eyes open as opportunities can come from any direction. Never be too rigid. Lucky colour: Dark green

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Fight for justice and you shall receive the same. Legal battles will be in your favour. A great deal of abundance and success awaits those who fight and never give up. Focus on the bigger picture. Release any feeling of guilt, regret or worry as you are on the right path. Lucky colour: Bright yellow, gold

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Wisdom and objectivity are important for growth. Live with integrity and solve issues through proper communication. Joy through spiritual growth will be divine. Be a light to others and the universe will answer all your questions through meditation. Making bold and ambitious choices is the right decision, so do not hesitate. Lucky colour: Orange, dark blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

A dream come true moment is getting manifested this week. Believe in your intuitions, avoid acting upon the advice of others. This will mark an end to a different past. Travel plans, relocations, visa approvals and overseas visits are on the cards. Prosperity arises from wise planning. Delays are not denials. Lucky colour: Off white, beige

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Don’t choose shortcuts, darker paths or illegal paths to reach your goals. Review and react accordingly. This is an excellent time to enhance your knowledge. Enrollment in an advanced course and receiving scholarship are foreseen. Travel and relocation for work purposes will bring great results. Lucky colour: Brown

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Your success will inspire many. Thrive through the power of positive thinking. Your wisdom and the benefit of experience you have gained will guide others to a great future. Focus on career advancement. Overcome your past and learn to forgive those who caused you grief. Let go and let God. Lucky colour: White



