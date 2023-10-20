Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for October 20-26

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

An excellent week with new assignments, job promotions and immense work satisfaction. Welcome this phase with open arms as you truly deserve it. Manifest your desires wisely as the Universe is giving you this golden ticket. Call upon your Guardian Angels for divine guidance. Lucky colour: Dark blue, sea blue

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



Two hearts are dedicated to creating something wonderful. Don’t give up on those you love. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the changes. All problems have a solution, you will be able to resolve all issues through objective compromise. Lucky colours: Midnight black, olive green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Choices made from heart are everlasting. The power of love conquers all hurdles. A deep emotional and spiritual phase begins. You can trust your heart; it’s guiding you correctly. You can resolve all challenges, provided you withdraw from other people’s drama. Have patience with yourself and others around you. Lucky colour: Sea green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week, brace yourself for exciting new challenges. You have in you what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents very thoroughly before signing. Stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibility. Your plans will work out in your favour in the long run. Lucky colour: Pink

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



There is light at the end of the tunnel. So don’t give up. Though there are not many who are with you at this moment, you still have a few loyal friends and family with you and that’s enough. Seek relief from stress and don’t hesitate to ask for mental and emotional guidance from a professional. Lucky colour: Yellow

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

New courses, training and scholarship are foreseeable. Time to get to work. Detox yourself before embarking on a new journey. For those who are addicted to substance use, please detox yourself as a great future awaits. New contracts should be signed after thorough reviewing. Lucky colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Embrace your inner child. New friends or rekindled relationships will keep you happy and busy. A true friend or a soulmate will enlighten and empower you. Don’t give up on those you love. Release yourself from that which holds you back. A need to detox is on the cards. Worrying about your future is unnecessary. Lucky colour: Olive green

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Luck favours you now. New resources — be it money, time and support — are on the cards. A change in job or a promotion is foreseen. At times it’s better to take decision, rather than overanalysing the situation. Finding a mutual compromise is the only solution. Your dreams will get fulfilled in the near future. Lucky colour: Bright pink

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Ask your Angels for helpful people to lighten your work load. You are working too hard trying to impress others. Monitor your health. Follow your passion with confidence and dignity. Only when you start respecting yourself, will others do the same. Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

A great week ahead, filled with Divine guidance and spiritual growth. You have the power to inspire others, so focus on physical and mental awakening. You can manifest whatever you wish to, so go for it. A successful new beginning awaits . Take decisions wisely but do not delay it forever. Lucky colour: White

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

You worry too much regarding your future. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire and release feelings of regret. A new office or a new residence is on the cards. A wholesome time with your loved ones is all you need. Those who want to take important decisions, believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Lucky colours: Brown and light green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Love and commitment is in the air. For those who wish to walk down the aisle with your true love... go for it. Your gift of passion, opportunity and great communication skills makes you a complete package. Love conquers all boundaries. Stay positive and call upon your ancestral guides for blessings. Lucky colours: Mauve, ink blue



