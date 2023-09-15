Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 15-21

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Make choices from your heart as the power of love favours you. Deep everlasting relationships, marriage, and live-in are on the cards. Professionally, it’s time for growth in your career. A joint venture or a collaboration is foreseen. Scholarships and an opportunity to enhance your knowledge and skills will be offered.

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



There are better ways to handle the situation at hand. Dare to be different, but first pause for insights and reflection. Take the leap of faith and only believe in yourself. Listen to your heart and do what gives you joy. You can trust your few loyal friends or family members. Choose your confidante wisely. A great future is assured.

Lucky colour: Brown

GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Wisdom and objectivity are important now! Stay in your integrity and do what pleases you. You need not go through the challenges alone. Help is nearby. However, negative thoughts will create self-fulfilling prophecies. Just listen to your heart and take the leap of faith. Everything is going to be alright

Lucky colour: Ink Blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Release fears that hold you back. Monitor your health and detox your body and soul. Your worry related to an issue is only due to a lack of self-confidence. You have so many reasons to be grateful. The Universe promises you financial success. Wish well for yourself and the people you love, luck is in your favour.

Lucky colour: Sea Green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



An out-of-court settlement or a mutual agreement is the need of the hour. It will be better if you make a quick decision and don’t overthink. Choose logic over emotions. Changes are sudden and favourable. New resources of time, money, and support are foreseen. A change in job or a promotion is on the cards.

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Expect an exciting week with your dreams coming true. Lots of happiness and celebrations. However, you need to monitor your health as you might go through some emotional imbalance. Be clear on what you want and take action. Life is beautiful and will bounce back to its glorious days. Happy Birthday.

Lucky colour: Golden

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Joy through spiritual growth will ease your pain. You will receive answers to your prayers through meditation. The sun shines bright on those who have the courage to walk with grace on a rainy day. Stay positive. A big wish of yours is getting manifested. This will mark the end of a difficult time.

Lucky colour: All shades of pink

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

Life comes full circle. A happy ending leads to a new beginning. Spiritual insights are rich and rewarding. If you are planning to move on in life, then take the plunge, as the situation is long over. Make a courageous choice to change your situation. Forgiveness and kindness is your strength.

Lucky colour: Beige, peach

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

Release yourself from all emotional and mental blocks as that will hinder your progress. A need for a physical and spiritual detox is on the cards. Pray and manifest. External forces can create negativity and those thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Avoid being overconfident and refrain from consuming non-vegetarian food.

Lucky colour: Ink blue

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

It’s time to move quickly! Choose logic over emotion. The changes are sudden and in your favour. Follow your passion. You are ready for any challenge. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will arise, grab it. Your ideas are great and innovative. Don’t allow minor bumps to hinder your progress. Communication is the key.

Lucky colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

Don’t work alone, ask for help. There are better ways of handling a situation. Review all the details before an investment. Monitor your spending. A picnic, vacation or celebration can go a little over budget. The Universe has been kind to you. A heart filled with gratitude is a blessed one.

Lucky colour: Aqua blue, green

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

Love is in the air! Make choices from your heart. Deep emotional commitments will go a long way. The power of love is a rare gem, embrace it. This is a great time for personal and professional growth. Your creativity will be rewarded through luxurious and abundant resources in the future.

Lucky colour: Orange, Teal green



