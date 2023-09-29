Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for September 29-October 6

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Love is in the air! Love for the good things, the right people and new beginnings. This is the time to get committed and plan a great future together. Make choices from your heart. Consider an alternative approach in search for meaning in life. Surround yourself with wise teachers or friends. You will nurture yourself and those you love.

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURAS (April 20 - May 20)



You will be applauded for a good job done, however, don’t bask in the glories for long. Move on to your next project. Awards, scholarships and promotions are on the cards. New professional deals will be fruitful. Take quick actions and don’t spend your time overthinking how to proceed.

Lucky colour: Orange



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

For those who wish to enhance their knowledge and skills, this is the right time to enroll. Stability and efficiency will be acknowledged. Take charge of the situation if you wish to fulfill your ambitious plans. The need for a mutual compromise is essential to grow in the future.

Lucky colour: Blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This is your lucky week. You can manifest whatever you pray for. Ensure to give 10 percent of the amount you earn, received to charity. When you give, the universe blesses you with double. Life ahead looks wonderful. Thrive through success and inspire many around you with your grounded persona.

Lucky colour: Purple

LEO (July 23 - August 22)



Celebrations are on the cards. A new job, a new house or a new beginning are foreseen. Love is in the air. Face your fears and don’t get intimidated by fake people. Improve your plans and listen to your inner self. Prosperity will knock on your door, provided you stay quiet and plan out every detail of your travel discreetly.

Lucky colour: Brown, rustic red

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Life is not as complicated as you’ve made it in your mind. It’s better to make a decision and not over analyse the issue. Someone with knowledge and wisdom will come to your rescue. Follow your creative passions. This is the time to embrace deep and lasting spiritual insights through prayers

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)

Your dreams are going to be fulfilled. Hard work will lead to great success. Detox your body, mind and soul. Be clear on what you want and stay grounded. Withdraw yourself from the drama of other people. Keep in mind that you can resolve all challenges. Avoid confiding in others

Lucky colour: Brown, bronze

SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)

A dream of yours will come true. Believe in yourself and avoid trusting others blindly. This will mark an end to a difficult situation. Take pride in enhancing your knowledge. Stability and efficiency will be rewarded in the future. Take charge of your life as your ambitious plans for the future will be rewarded.

Lucky colour: Rose pink, lavender

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)

An exciting new challenge awaits. You have what it takes to be successful. Review your contracts and documents carefully. It’s time to celebrate your success and newfound abundance. Moving to a new place of work, or residence is good for you. Follow your passion. The road ahead is full of exciting new turns.

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)

Every problem comes with a solution. At times, an objective compromise is the only option. Self-control and patience will pay you well in the days to come. Release your past as the future is very enriching. Let it go and let God help you heal your past wounds. A beginning awaits with a promise of a happily ever after.

Lucky colour: Mauve, Fuchsia

AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)

If too much work is wearing you down, then take a break. You needn’t go through all the challenges alone. Ask for help wherever needed. You are a lightworker. You inspire many through your insights and meditation. A situation will demand complete detachment. Consider a more uplifting approach.

Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow

PISCES (February 19 - March 20)

There is so much to accomplish. Make a detailed plan before taking action. You are being watched over by your Guardian Angels. Know that progress is possible through bold and ambitious choices. New beginnings are on the cards, with a promotion and a promise for a great future ahead.

Lucky colour: White, grey



