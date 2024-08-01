Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 2-8

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
You have invested wisely in life, both in finances and relationships. Now, it’s time to reap the harvest and do further investments. This week, you’ll be moving ahead with vigorous energy, for a good cause. Work life is good and full of activities. On a personal front, stand up for your rights and your beliefs. Claim your personal power. Lucky colour: Orange
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
This is a great time for growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others will bring great results. Take pride in your knowledge, educational skills, and degrees. Your wisdom and knowledge will push you in the right direction. Rich, resourceful people will be attracted to your aura. Lucky colours: Pink, rust orange
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
This is an emotionally charged week where success comes only through objective compromise, self-control, and patience. Forgiving and healing energies are what you need to display. Release your fears, your worry for the future is based on a lack of self- confidence. The unconditional love of your children and spouse will be your strength. Lucky colours: Beige, magenta
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Embrace your inner child and don’t let it fade away in adulthood. Meeting old friends, catching up with siblings, or having your own children will keep you in high spirits. On the work front, it’s time to move on to your next project. You are doing great professionally. The universe will bless you with a great retirement life. Lucky colour: Olive green
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
You are a very sorted person. A situation will arise that will demand your wisdom and integrity. Focus on your career over relationships. Your ambitious plans and the ability to take charge of big plans and projects will intimidate many around you. Detox your body, mind, and soul before making important decisions. Be very clear on what you want. Lucky colour: Off-white
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Follow your heart, as the love of your family will complete you. This is a great time for psychic information from the universe. Places of faith, pilgrimage, prayers, and spiritual awakening will guide you To detox your chakras, avoid alcohol, fatty foods, and sweets. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Lucky colours: Red, sea green
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
A lucky week filled with joy and laughter. What you had manifested has now been granted by the divine universe. Bold choices will be the right ones. Stay firm in your decisions. Partnerships will reap great rewards in the future. This is your time to act on your plans. Your creativity will be rewarded with abundant resources. Lucky colours: Light green, turquoise
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
You can manifest the life you want as the universe is aligned with you. Abundance will come in the most magical ways. New beginnings come with cutting the cords of past traumas. Move on, as the past is over and will never arise. Sleep well, eat well, and balance your karmas. Lucky colour: Brown
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Some important decisions made this week will assure you great financial success. However, working tirelessly to impress your bosses is going to take a toll on your mental health. Ask for helping hands and seek guidance. Do not take any steps into the forbidden lanes of illegal activities. The universe is testing your patience. You will succeed in the days to come. Lucky colour: Purple
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Both in your personal life and professional, stay determined and move forward. Be prepared for any possibilities. Environmental changes will affect the progress. Overanalysing is not the solution. It will be better if you just make a decision. Finding a compromise is the only solution. Your ambitious plans for the future will take off well. Success is guaranteed. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Your worry regarding the future is totally unnecessary. Focus your thoughts only on the positive outcome you desire. Leave the rest to God. Abundance will follow in the most miraculous ways. So, release the fear, guilt, or worry. Through wise planning and investment, you will be able to achieve greater heights. A difficult situation in life will come to a happy ending. Lucky colours: Pink, golden
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
For those fighting for justice, they will hear the good news. The final verdict is in your favour. So don’t give up or give in. This will call for some great celebration. A picnic with family or friends will keep you in great spirits. Everything in life happens for a reason. So release your regrets and learn to embrace the future. Lucky colours: Beige, powder blue