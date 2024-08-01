Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for August 2-8

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

You have invested wisely in life, both in finances and relationships. Now, it’s time to reap the harvest and do further investments. This week, you’ll be moving ahead with vigorous energy, for a good cause. Work life is good and full of activities. On a personal front, stand up for your rights and your beliefs. Claim your personal power. Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

This is a great time for growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others will bring great results. Take pride in your knowledge, educational skills, and degrees. Your wisdom and knowledge will push you in the right direction. Rich, resourceful people will be attracted to your aura. Lucky colours: Pink, rust orange



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

This is an emotionally charged week where success comes only through objective compromise, self-control, and patience. Forgiving and healing energies are what you need to display. Release your fears, your worry for the future is based on a lack of self- confidence. The unconditional love of your children and spouse will be your strength. Lucky colours: Beige, magenta

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Embrace your inner child and don’t let it fade away in adulthood. Meeting old friends, catching up with siblings, or having your own children will keep you in high spirits. On the work front, it’s time to move on to your next project. You are doing great professionally. The universe will bless you with a great retirement life. Lucky colour: Olive green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

You are a very sorted person. A situation will arise that will demand your wisdom and integrity. Focus on your career over relationships. Your ambitious plans and the ability to take charge of big plans and projects will intimidate many around you. Detox your body, mind, and soul before making important decisions. Be very clear on what you want. Lucky colour: Off-white

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Follow your heart, as the love of your family will complete you. This is a great time for psychic information from the universe. Places of faith, pilgrimage, prayers, and spiritual awakening will guide you To detox your chakras, avoid alcohol, fatty foods, and sweets. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Lucky colours: Red, sea green