Timeless Beauty: Ancient remedies reignite skincare

In an era obsessed with the new and next, a fascinating trend has emerged: the rediscovery of age-old beauty secrets. While skincare shelves overflow with cutting-edge innovations, there's a growing appreciation for the wisdom of the past. These ancient formulations, passed down through generations like whispered lore, hold the key to unlocking radiant skin. Let’s delve into a world where time-honoured ingredients and traditional techniques captivate modern beauty enthusiasts.
Argan Oil
Made from the kernels of Argan trees native to Morocco, the oil was first used to light lamps. Over time the nutritional value of the oil was understood, and it was incorporated in beauty and food.
African Black Soap
Made of roasted plants, dried peels, and oils, African black soap is known for improving skin conditions due to its exfoliating properties. Some tribes in Africa have their special blends of oils that are kept secret.
Rice Water
The use of rice water dates back to the royal periods of China and Japan. This ingredient is famous throughout East Asia for its skin and hair-improving properties through the minerals and antioxidants in rice water.
Gua sha
From ancient China to today, Gua sha has been a popular choice of product to improve the skin. The tool helps stimulate the skin, improving blood circulation, which reduces puffiness, redness, and congestion.
Neem
Neem is a traditional Indian ingredient for improving overall health. With antioxidants and anti-bacterial properties, neem products help the skin fight infections, moisturise the skin, and heal wounds.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar