Breathe easy this monsoon: Combat allergies for a healthy home
Monsoons bring relief from the scorching summer heat, but they also introduce a host of potential allergy triggers. The reduction of small particulate matter by rain is generally modest. During the monsoon, humidity levels rise, creating damp surfaces and exposing us to higher levels of indoor pollutants, which can trigger respiratory allergies. With allergy season upon us and the added challenges of the monsoon’s damp conditions, ensuring a healthier living environment at home has never been more crucial. Here are some valuable insights into how one can allergen-proof their home despite the challenges posed by the monsoon season.
Tips to manage monsoon allergies
The first step in managing monsoon allergies involves proactively reducing exposure to allergens and other indoor pollutants. Here are some tips to help you manage monsoon allergies:
Keeping indoor spaces clean and dry
Maintaining a clean, dry environment during the monsoon is crucial to prevent dust and mold accumulation. In light of the findings and considering that dust storms occur regularly during the pre-monsoon season, it is essential to regularly dust and vacuum areas prone to dust build-up, such as carpets, curtains, and shelves. Ensuring your home is well-ventilated can also reduce indoor humidity levels, discouraging mould growth.
Use allergen-proof bedding
Bedrooms, often a haven for dust mites during the monsoon, can be made cleaner by investing in allergen-proof mattresses and pillow covers. These special covers create a barrier against dust mites, helping to reduce exposure and the risk of nighttime allergic reactions. When stepping outdoors, particularly on windy or dusty days, wearing a mask designed to filter out small particles like pollen, dust, and mould spores can help reduce exposure to airborne allergens. The Hair Screw Tool, featuring a conical brush and angled bristles, can be used for deep cleaning, aiding in removing dust and hair from places like mattresses or sofas, further reducing allergen presence in your living space.
Use air purifiers
Cleaned air is essential for overall well-being, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Having an air purifier is one of the most effective ways to remove a wide range of pollutants from the air. Advanced filtration technologies, such as HEPA and carbon filters, can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs.
For instance, Big+Quiet, is designed to purify the air in spaces as large as 1000 sq ft. It uses Cone Aerodynamics to deliver a 10-meter projection, for purified air in every corner of the room.
Outdoor activity tips
If you need to go outside during the monsoon, wearing sunglasses and a mask can help protect your eyes and respiratory system from exposure to allergens. After returning home, showering and changing clothes can help remove any allergens you may have brought in from outside.
Regular maintenance of devices
Ensure regular maintenance of your air purifiers and vacuum cleaners for optimal performance. Replace filters and keep the devices clean. Regular maintenance ensures that these devices continue to effectively remove allergens and pollutants from your home.
Investing in advanced home cleaning and air purification technologies is essential during the monsoon. These devices help maintain a healthy indoor environment, minimising exposure to allergens and improving overall quality of life.
Navigating the monsoon season doesn’t have to be a sneezy, itchy struggle. By taking proactive measures such as maintaining cleanliness, reducing humidity, using allergen-proof bedding, and investing in air purifiers, you can create a comfortable, allergy-free environment at home.
Let’s welcome the rains, and make the most of this beautiful season.