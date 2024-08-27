Breathe easy this monsoon: Combat allergies for a healthy home

Use allergen-proof bedding

Bedrooms, often a haven for dust mites during the monsoon, can be made cleaner by investing in allergen-proof mattresses and pillow covers. These special covers create a barrier against dust mites, helping to reduce exposure and the risk of nighttime allergic reactions. When stepping outdoors, particularly on windy or dusty days, wearing a mask designed to filter out small particles like pollen, dust, and mould spores can help reduce exposure to airborne allergens. The Hair Screw Tool, featuring a conical brush and angled bristles, can be used for deep cleaning, aiding in removing dust and hair from places like mattresses or sofas, further reducing allergen presence in your living space.

Use air purifiers

Cleaned air is essential for overall well-being, especially for children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing respiratory conditions. Having an air purifier is one of the most effective ways to remove a wide range of pollutants from the air. Advanced filtration technologies, such as HEPA and carbon filters, can remove dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and VOCs.

Outdoor activity tips

If you need to go outside during the monsoon, wearing sunglasses and a mask can help protect your eyes and respiratory system from exposure to allergens. After returning home, showering and changing clothes can help remove any allergens you may have brought in from outside.

Regular maintenance of devices

Ensure regular maintenance of your air purifiers and vacuum cleaners for optimal performance. Replace filters and keep the devices clean. Regular maintenance ensures that these devices continue to effectively remove allergens and pollutants from your home.

Investing in advanced home cleaning and air purification technologies is essential during the monsoon. These devices help maintain a healthy indoor environment, minimising exposure to allergens and improving overall quality of life.