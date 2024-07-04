Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 5 - 11

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Starting a new life and finding a purpose is the highlight of the week. With a forgiving heart and a compassionate review of the past, you are now ready to embark on the journey of success. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled. Your love for beautiful things in life will make you purchase a house, car, or a piece of jewellery. Lucky colour: White

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

An announcement about relationships or the success of your children is on the cards. Release yourself from what holds you back. It’s time for physical, emotional, and mental detox. Lack of self confidence can leave you a tad demotivated. You will have the love and blessings of your family, which will help you sail through the difficult times. Lucky colour: Sea green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

With the new resources of money, time, and support, this is indeed your lucky week. A change in job or promotion is on the cards. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once, follow your creative passion. Good teamwork will lead to great results. Through hard work and sincere dedication to your job, your dreams will be fulfilled. Lucky colours: Salmon pink, light pink

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations or topics that make your heart flutter will make you realise how important the presence of this person in your life is. You will be free from a difficult situation. New opportunities for happiness will follow. This will be a special moment. Lucky colour: All shades of green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power with confidence. It’s time to take action for a great cause. Something that you are very passionate about will demand your skills and time. Though you instinctively know what to do in this situation, keep your spirits high and your sense of humour alive. Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Every problem has a solution. You need not go through your current challenges alone. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Your plans will work out the way you have manifested; professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Be grateful to the universe for the divine gift, as you will be bailed out from a situation. Lucky colour: Off white