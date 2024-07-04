Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 5 - 11

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Starting a new life and finding a purpose is the highlight of the week. With a forgiving heart and a compassionate review of the past, you are now ready to embark on the journey of success. Your dreams are going to be fulfilled. Your love for beautiful things in life will make you purchase a house, car, or a piece of jewellery. Lucky colour: White
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
An announcement about relationships or the success of your children is on the cards. Release yourself from what holds you back. It’s time for physical, emotional, and mental detox. Lack of self confidence can leave you a tad demotivated. You will have the love and blessings of your family, which will help you sail through the difficult times. Lucky colour: Sea green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
With the new resources of money, time, and support, this is indeed your lucky week. A change in job or promotion is on the cards. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once, follow your creative passion. Good teamwork will lead to great results. Through hard work and sincere dedication to your job, your dreams will be fulfilled. Lucky colours: Salmon pink, light pink
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Situations or topics that make your heart flutter will make you realise how important the presence of this person in your life is. You will be free from a difficult situation. New opportunities for happiness will follow. This will be a special moment. Lucky colour: All shades of green
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Stand up for what you believe in and claim your personal power with confidence. It’s time to take action for a great cause. Something that you are very passionate about will demand your skills and time. Though you instinctively know what to do in this situation, keep your spirits high and your sense of humour alive. Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Every problem has a solution. You need not go through your current challenges alone. Negative thoughts can create self-fulfilling prophecies. Your plans will work out the way you have manifested; professional and financial success is guaranteed. Use your resources wisely. Be grateful to the universe for the divine gift, as you will be bailed out from a situation. Lucky colour: Off white
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
A situation has ended, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness will follow. Put the past behind you. This whole situation has made you more spiritual and religious. The search for meaning in life will guide you towards wise teachers, gurus, and friends. Consider taking an alternative approach to a situation. Lucky colours: Sky blue, mauve, and yellow
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
A happy announcement regarding your relationship status or good news regarding your children will lead to great celebrations. Follow your creative passion, as you are now ready for challenge, excitement and adventure. For those who are fighting a legal battle, do not give up, as the ruling will be made in your favour soon. Do not take the forbidden path. Lucky colours: Beige, golden
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
Kind-hearted spirits create something wonderful for a lifetime together. Don’t give up on those you love, as it’s a blessing. A committed romantic relationship will sweep you off your feet. Through powerful psychic insights, prayers, and meditation, you will receive messages from the divine. Be at peace, as you are on the right path. Lucky colour: All shades of blue
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
There is so much to accomplish in life. Make a detailed plan, as you are being watched over by someone kind. Stand up for what you believe in, have confidence in yourself, and claim your personal power. There is a better course of action available for you. Be careful, as there is danger ahead for those who are trying to use the forbidden path. Lucky colours: Grey, dark blue
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
It is time to act upon your plans, as your creativity will be rewarded with abundant resources. Balance your work life with a great sense of humour. Working multiple jobs or projects can be a little tiring. However, with good family support, great health, and the blessings of the divine, you will be able to accomplish many tasks at once. Lucky colour: Teal green
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Detox your body, mind and soul. Everything happens for a reason, so release any regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will make you do a lot of self-introspection. Your great intuitive insights will guide you. Lucky colour: Emerald green