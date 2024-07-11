Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 12 - 18

It is safe to trust people around you. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Teamwork will be highly beneficial. This is your lucky week, as you can manifest the life you want, as the universe will grant it to you on a platter. This marks the beginning of a successful new future. Manifest wisely. Lucky colour: Sea greenARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Thrive through the power of positive thinking. It will be better if you just make a decision rather than overanalysing the problem. Finding a compromise is the only option available. You have the power to go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Look for the magic in life. Be aware of your emotions. A great deal of activity await with immediate results. It is important to balance your communication skills. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your genuine concern for others will get you a great deal of appreciation. Lucky colour: Orange



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is a better way to handle the current situation. Pause for reflection before proceeding ahead. This week will demand a balancing act, both in personal and professional life. As long as you’re making work fun, this phase too will pass. Your plans will work out well. Professional and financial, success is guaranteed. Lucky colours: All shades of pink and blue

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Monitor your health, as the need to detox your body, mind, and soul is on the cards. Seek relief from stress and sleep a minimum of seven hours a day. Success in life will come through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Have a forgiving and healing energy towards others. This will lighten your load. Lucky colour: Mauve

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

The circle of life is coming to a full circle. Your karmas are getting balanced, and negativity is getting released. The universe will now give you a chance to evolve, both spiritually and financially. Release yourself from burdensome situations, as the universe is ready to reward you with abundance, new life, home and soulmate. Lucky colours: Golden and rust orange