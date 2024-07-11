Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for July 12 - 18

It is safe to trust people around you. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion. Teamwork will be highly beneficial. This is your lucky week, as you can manifest the life you want, as the universe will grant it to you on a platter. This marks the beginning of a successful new future. Manifest wisely. Lucky colour: Sea greenARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
Thrive through the power of positive thinking. It will be better if you just make a decision rather than overanalysing the problem. Finding a compromise is the only option available. You have the power to go after what you want. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
Look for the magic in life. Be aware of your emotions. A great deal of activity await with immediate results. It is important to balance your communication skills. Keep your eyes on the big picture and leave the details to others. Your genuine concern for others will get you a great deal of appreciation. Lucky colour: Orange
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
There is a better way to handle the current situation. Pause for reflection before proceeding ahead. This week will demand a balancing act, both in personal and professional life. As long as you’re making work fun, this phase too will pass. Your plans will work out well. Professional and financial, success is guaranteed. Lucky colours: All shades of pink and blue
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Monitor your health, as the need to detox your body, mind, and soul is on the cards. Seek relief from stress and sleep a minimum of seven hours a day. Success in life will come through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Have a forgiving and healing energy towards others. This will lighten your load. Lucky colour: Mauve
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
The circle of life is coming to a full circle. Your karmas are getting balanced, and negativity is getting released. The universe will now give you a chance to evolve, both spiritually and financially. Release yourself from burdensome situations, as the universe is ready to reward you with abundance, new life, home and soulmate. Lucky colours: Golden and rust orange
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Life is wonderful for you. Your success will inspire many. You are in the process of getting healed, and you are also healing someone special. When two kindred spirits unite, miracles happen. Don’t give up on those you love. Make a wish, and your dreams will become reality. A joyful week ahead for you. Lucky colour: Indigo blue
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
This is an excellent time to pursue further studies. Scholarships and grants will be offered to many. Make some quick decisions, where we are advised to choose logic over emotions. The changes are going to be sudden and in your favour. Working too many hours to impress your seniors can be physically exhausting. Ask for guidance and helping hands. Lucky colours: Brown and light green
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
It is safe to trust those who are offering their guidance to you. You have the ability to accomplish many things at once. Follow your creative passion, as there is so much to accomplish. Make a detailed plan. You are being watched by your guardian angels. For those fighting for justice and equality, don’t give up, as a ruling in your favour will be made soon. Lucky colour: Turquoise blue
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
Make a conscious and courageous choice to change your situation, even if you are not able to see things clearly due to your simmering rage towards the past. An urgent need to detox is on the cards. Your worry about your future is unnecessary. For those in love, the power of love is more superior than anything else. If you are in a committed relationship, don’t give up. Lucky colour: Teal green
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Time heals all wounds, it is about time you cut your cords and move on. It will be better if you just make a decision, overanalysing a problem will not solve the purpose. Finding a compromise is the only way you will be able to manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. A successful new beginning is foreseen on the horizon. Lucky colours: Purple and powder blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
You can do anything right now, so go after what you want to do in life. Your ability to attract helpful people is an asset. You will have ample reasons to thank the universe, as your financial success and the promise of an abundant retirement life in the future are guaranteed. A rich and rewarding family life is foreseen. Lucky colours: Sea green and pink