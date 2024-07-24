A guide to everyday skincare: Dedication, not just a trend

Deepika Padukone is a frontrunner for self-care this month, but for Indulge readers, it's a year-round philosophy. Self-care goes beyond fleeting trends; it's about establishing a consistent routine that nourishes your well-being. And skincare is a fundamental part of that journey.

Beyond self-care month: Building a lasting routine

A dedicated skincare routine is an investment in your health and happiness. It allows you to target specific concerns, maintain a radiant glow, and experience the calming benefits of self-care rituals. Luckily, there are incredible brands offering effective solutions, like:

Colorbar: A champion of innovation, Colorbar boasts a range of high-quality products for all skin types. Their Fat Water range tackles multiple concerns, from minimising pores to fading dark spots. Choose Pomegranate for fine lines or Berry to combat acne.