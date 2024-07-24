A guide to everyday skincare: Dedication, not just a trend

Deepika Padukone is a frontrunner for self-care this month, but for Indulge readers, it's a year-round philosophy. Self-care goes beyond fleeting trends; it's about establishing a consistent routine that nourishes your well-being. And skincare is a fundamental part of that journey.
Beyond self-care month: Building a lasting routine
A dedicated skincare routine is an investment in your health and happiness. It allows you to target specific concerns, maintain a radiant glow, and experience the calming benefits of self-care rituals. Luckily, there are incredible brands offering effective solutions, like:
Colorbar: A champion of innovation, Colorbar boasts a range of high-quality products for all skin types. Their Fat Water range tackles multiple concerns, from minimising pores to fading dark spots. Choose Pomegranate for fine lines or Berry to combat acne.
Priced at Rs 899. Available online.
L'Oreal Paris: A pioneer in skincare science, L'Oreal Paris offers trusted solutions. Their Glycolic Bright Dark Circle Eye Serum is packed with power ingredients like Glycolic Acid and Niacinamide to lighten dark circles, reduce puffiness, and brighten the under-eye area.
Priced at Rs 729. Available online.
Arya Vaidya Pharmacy: Experience the wisdom of Ayurveda with Arya Vaidya Pharmacy. Their Kanaka Thailam and Kumkumadi Thailam are exquisite blends of saffron, herbs, and sandalwood that promote a natural glow, tackle hyperpigmentation, and improve overall skin health.
Priced at Rs 700 and Rs 799, respectively. Available online.
WOW Skin Science: Harnessing the power of nature, WOW Skin Science offers pure and effective products. Their Ubtan Radiance Facial Kit combines traditional wisdom with modern technology. Packed with natural ingredients like turmeric and chickpea flour, it evens skin tone, removes impurities, and leaves your skin supple and radiant.
Priced at Rs 435. Available online.
Skeyndor's Extra Ordinary Redensifying Serum: Embrace a touch of opulence with Skeyndor's Extra Ordinary Redensifying Serum. This luxurious formula, enriched with plant actives, is designed to be an extraordinary experience for your skin. Imagine a noticeably firmer, re-densified complexion — a testament to the serum's powerful rejuvenating properties. As you pamper your skin with this rich texture, unveil a youthful radiance that seems to defy time itself.
Priced at Rs 5,190. Available online.
Jeannot Ceuticals' Intense Hydrating Serum: Transform your skincare aspirations into a reality with Jeannot Ceuticals' aptly named Intense Hydrating Serum. This lightweight formula, crafted with nature's finest botanical ingredients, delivers a surge of moisture deep into the skin. Ditch the dream and embrace the reality of a healthy, radiant complexion. This hero serum fortifies your skin's natural defenses, leaving it perfectly equipped to combat environmental aggressors.
Priced at Rs 1,930. Available online.
Prioritise your skincare journey. Whether you choose innovative formulas or the wisdom of Ayurveda, there's a perfect routine waiting to be discovered. Invest in your skin, your health, and your happiness – it's a beautiful choice, every single day.