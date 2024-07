ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Embrace your inner child, mingle with old friends, and create new memories. Focus on relationships and stay protected from evil eyes. Spiritual guidance, charity, or any religious ritual as per your faith will keep you protected. Hard work will pay off, and you will be richly rewarded. A new car or house is foreseen. Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

A new emotional situation will arise this week. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations are foreseen. With the help of your intuitive insights, you will be able to make some courageous choices. Release yourself from what holds you back. A complete detox of your mind, body, and soul is important. Lucky colour: Olive green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

There is so much to accomplish in the days to come. Make a detailed plan as you are being watched over by someone kind up in heaven. New resources of money, time, and support will come to you in the most miraculous ways. A change in job or a promotion is foreseen by many. Time heals all wounds. Look forward to the silver lining. Lucky colours: Off-white and pink

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

family should be your priority this week. With the blessings of the divine and your trustworthy psychic information, you shall be looking forward to an eventful week. This is the time for great personal growth in your career or your artistic endeavours. For those in love, make choices from your heart. Lucky colour: Teal green

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

There is a better way to handle the current situation. It is good to dare to be different, but it is better to be a little cautious. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Do not hesitate to communicate what is on your mind. Success in your work and personal space is foreseen. You are an inspiration for many. Lucky colour: White

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Love, commitments, and romance are on the cards. You need to stay determined and move forward in your personal and professional lives. There is so much to accomplish in the years to come, so be prepared for any possibilities. Nurture yourself and those you love. Your practical and wise advice is something everyone looks up to. Lucky colour: White