Father's Day 2024: Care for your dad by investing in this beginner skincare starter pack

Fathers are the grill masters, the joke tellers and the unsung heroes of our lives. But let's be honest, their self-care routines often fall by the wayside. This Father's Day, give dad the gift of feeling his best with a personalised skincare starter pack! Whether your dad's a shaving pro or a moisturiser newbie, we've got you covered. Create a routine that's as simple as dad himself. So, get ready to show him some love – giving his skin a much-deserved upgrade!

Every great skincare routine starts with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and oil buildup, and then a moisturiser to keep skin hydrated and supple. Sunscreen is non-negotiable for daily use, protecting your skin from harmful UV rays. These core products form the base for healthy skin and you can always add targeted treatments like serums or eye creams to address specific concerns.

Basics:

Cleanse

Harsh cleansers might feel super clean, but they can strip your skin of its natural oils. This disrupts your skin's barrier, leaving it dry, irritated and vulnerable. A gentle cleanser removes dirt and impurities without the harshness. Leaving your skin balanced and hydrated that looks healthy and radiant. We suggest you try the Gabit Salicylic Acid Face Wash. At INR 350. Available online.

Serum

Serums are packed with a high concentration of active ingredients, they deliver targeted benefits that go beyond what moisturisers can achieve. Think of them like little bottles of concentrated magic! Hyaluronic acid serums plump and hydrate, vitamin C serums brighten and evens skin tone and retinol serums target wrinkles and sun damage. Niacinamide helps with clogged pores and blackheads. By incorporating a serum into your routine, you can address specific concerns and achieve noticeable results for a more radiant, youthful complexion. Try the Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1%. At INR 550. Available online.

Moisturise

Moisturiser is your skin's best friend. It acts like a protective shield, locking in hydration and preventing moisture loss. Think of your skin as a plump grape – hydrated and healthy. Without moisturiser, it becomes a raisin – dry, wrinkled and prone to damage. Moisturiser also keeps your skin barrier strong, defending against environmental aggressors like pollution and harsh weather. This translates to fewer breakouts, irritation and a more even skin tone. We recommend the 82°E moisturiser with SPF 40 PA+++. At INR 2,400. Available online.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is your skin's daily superhero cape. The sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays penetrate deep, causing sunburn, premature aging and even skin cancer. Sunscreen acts like an invisible shield, absorbing or reflecting these harmful rays before they can damage your skin. Daily use, even on cloudy days, is key. It helps prevent wrinkles, sunspots and keeps your skin looking healthy and youthful. Check out Phy Active Sun Protect Sunscreen Gel with SPF 60. At INR 475. Available online.