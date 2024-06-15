Five skincare ingredients that you need to introduce your dads to this Father's Day 2024

While moms are often pros at maintaining a healthy skincare routine, getting dads to do even the basics is a task! Thus, on International Father's Day, gift your father the knowledge of some dermatologically certified ingredients, recommended by Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta of ISSAC Luxe, that will certainly shoo away his skin woes!
This superhero ingredient, also known as vitamin B3, is your secret weapon against a whole army of skin woes. Say goodbye to post-shave redness and irritation – niacinamide soothes like a champ.
Feeling rough and bumpy? It buffs away uneven texture, leaving your skin looking healthy and smooth. Dads with oily skin, this one's for you!
Niacinamide helps keep shine under control, so you can stay fresh all day long. Look for serums or moisturisers with 5-10% niacinamide and apply it after cleansing but before moisturiser.
Hyaluronic acid (HA) is your skin's secret weapon for deep hydration. Conquering outdoor adventures and harsh environments? HA keeps your skin plump and hydrated all day long.
Bonus: it minimises wrinkles for a younger-looking you. The best part? HA is lightweight and absorbs quickly, so no greasy after-feeling. For best results, use a hyaluronic acid serum morning and night, followed by a moisturiser to lock in that hydration.
This energising ingredient is a lot more beyond your morning cup of espresso! Add caffeine to your skincare routine and say goodbye to the dark circles and puffiness, and look all glowy to take on your day.
Caffeine's antioxidant powers fight off environmental damage and it even improves circulation, giving your skin a healthy, radiant glow. For the best results, look for eye creams with caffeine and apply a dab in the morning.
Your best friend for all those breakouts from the boardroom madness and stress, Salicylic acid goes deep inside pores to clear them out and prevent future breakouts and blackheads which stand no chance.
It smooths out rough texture, leaving you with a healthy, even complexion. For best results, grab a cleanser or spot treatment with 0.5-2% salicylic acid and start slow – every other day to see how your skin feels.
Rewind and restore your skin with peptides. These short amino acid chains boost collagen production. Peptides also act like an armour, strengthening your skin's natural defence against wrinkles and environmental damage.
If those fine lines are stressing you out, smoothen them out by adding peptides to your routine. To unlock these benefits, look for peptide serums or moisturisers and apply them after cleansing.