Five skincare ingredients that you need to introduce your dads to this Father's Day 2024

This superhero ingredient, also known as vitamin B3, is your secret weapon against a whole army of skin woes. Say goodbye to post-shave redness and irritation – niacinamide soothes like a champ.

Feeling rough and bumpy? It buffs away uneven texture, leaving your skin looking healthy and smooth. Dads with oily skin, this one's for you!

Niacinamide helps keep shine under control, so you can stay fresh all day long. Look for serums or moisturisers with 5-10% niacinamide and apply it after cleansing but before moisturiser.