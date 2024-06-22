Stylish comfort for yoga

Performing yoga and incorporating it into your daily routine can be quite a challenge. However, the rise of celebration of yoga has made it even more prominent among people. With June 21 celebrated as World Yoga Day just gone by, it is the perfect opportunity to learn new yoga asanas and understand the importance of practising them daily. This year, let’s add a twist by discussing fashion while practising yoga. Yes, you heard that right! Many of us seek comfort in our yoga outfits, but we also want to look good. We spoke with yoga experts about the ideal outfits for every asana.

Rina Hindocha, yoga and wellness coach, blends fashion with her yoga practice. She shares what’s trending and fashionable for everyday yoga. “Yoga outfits can be enhanced by blending comfort with personal style while staying eco-conscious. You can mix and match traditional yoga wear with modern pieces made from sustainable fabrics. Incorporating natural handloom fabrics and adding unique accessories like a colourful headband, nose pin, or anklet can personalise your outfit and make it more vibrant,” she says.