Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 28 - July 4

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
This is going to be an action packed week, full of passion for a great cause. Your ability to instinctively know what to do at the right time will be the highlight. All the materialistic needs will be fulfilled. An act of kindness will enhance your luck. You have invested wisely in the past, both personally and professionally, now wait for the harvest. Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
This is an important week to make decisions. Detoxing your body, mind, and soul is on the cards. Unnecessary worry based on lack of self- confidence is not a positive sign. You can resolve any challenge right now, provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Stand up for what you believe in. Lucky colour: Orange
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Make a wish, and it will come true. Your dreams will become a reality, marking the beginning of a joyful time ahead. All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will enhance your karmas and amplify abundance. Review your progress and make new plans for your future endeavours. Lucky colour: Green
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
This week demands a complete balance in your personal and professional lives. Working multiple jobs or projects can be a little challenging, as long as you make work fun. Life can be a little simplified. There is so much to accomplish, make a detailed plan. You are being watched by your guardian angels. Lucky colour: Mustard
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
Be like a king who keeps his eyes on the big picture, leaving the details to others. Your experience will lead to great success, and your genuine concern for others is an asset. Have confidence while claiming your personal power. A great deal of activity is foreseen. It’s important to maintain your communication skills. Lucky colours: Rust, orange
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
A new emotional situation arises this week. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will make your heart flutter. With the help of your intuitive insights, you will be able to seize these opportunities. Determination and self-control will help. Your willpower will lead to success. Follow your passion. Lucky colours: Brown
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Do not waste your time and energy remembering the past. Release it, and don’t look back. A sudden blast from the past can unsettle you for a while, but it cannot break you. Hard work will lead to success. It’s time to focus on your career, which is full of adventure. Lucky colours: Indigo, off-white
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
There is hope at the end of the tunnel, so breathe a sigh of relief and make new plans. Relocation or travel are on the cards. You have the ability to make anything more beautiful. Take pride in your work. Consider getting additional education or training, as knowledge acquired will be beneficial in the future. Lucky colour: Olive green
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
There are no shortcuts to hard work. Your love for beautiful things will encourage you to buy a new house or a new car. Release yourself from what holds you back. Detox your body, mind, and soul. Your worry is based on lack of self-confidence, which can be avoided, if you stay away from other people’s drama. Lucky colour: Dark pink
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
There is so much to accomplish, both in your personal and professional lives. Embrace your inner child, new friends, or rekindled relationships. Good news regarding your children is on the cards. It’s important to have a balanced life. As long as you are making your work fun, this phase can be simplified. Lucky colours: White, sky blue
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
Insights come from deep meditation. So, relax your body, mind, and soul. Sleep is much needed. Monitor your health this week. The universe is in your favour. You can manifest the life you want. What you need will magically appear. Your worry about the future is unnecessary. Release all fears and complexes to God. Lucky colours: All shades of blue
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Stand up for what you believe in, as you are on the right path. Have confidence and claim your personal power. The search for meaning in life will guide you to the right healers. Seek guidance from experts, and then act upon your plans. Creativity will be rewarded. Lucky colours: Mauve