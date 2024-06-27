Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for June 28 - July 4

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

This is going to be an action packed week, full of passion for a great cause. Your ability to instinctively know what to do at the right time will be the highlight. All the materialistic needs will be fulfilled. An act of kindness will enhance your luck. You have invested wisely in the past, both personally and professionally, now wait for the harvest. Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

This is an important week to make decisions. Detoxing your body, mind, and soul is on the cards. Unnecessary worry based on lack of self- confidence is not a positive sign. You can resolve any challenge right now, provided you withdraw from the drama of others. Have patience with yourself and those around you. Stand up for what you believe in. Lucky colour: Orange



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Make a wish, and it will come true. Your dreams will become a reality, marking the beginning of a joyful time ahead. All your materialistic needs will be fulfilled in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will enhance your karmas and amplify abundance. Review your progress and make new plans for your future endeavours. Lucky colour: Green

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

This week demands a complete balance in your personal and professional lives. Working multiple jobs or projects can be a little challenging, as long as you make work fun. Life can be a little simplified. There is so much to accomplish, make a detailed plan. You are being watched by your guardian angels. Lucky colour: Mustard

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Be like a king who keeps his eyes on the big picture, leaving the details to others. Your experience will lead to great success, and your genuine concern for others is an asset. Have confidence while claiming your personal power. A great deal of activity is foreseen. It’s important to maintain your communication skills. Lucky colours: Rust, orange

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

A new emotional situation arises this week. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will make your heart flutter. With the help of your intuitive insights, you will be able to seize these opportunities. Determination and self-control will help. Your willpower will lead to success. Follow your passion. Lucky colours: Brown