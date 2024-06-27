Protect your skin this monsoon with these essential products

With the onset of monsoon, maintaining healthy and smooth skin has become quite challenging. It is quite essential to protect your skin from all the excess moisture, fluctuating temperatures, and humidity. These products will help keep your skin hydrated and nurtured be it in the morning or at night.
Sebium Kerato+ by Bioderma
Bioderma’s Sebium Kerato is all that you need to protect your skin from the increased humidity in the monsoon. It reduces pimples and blackheads, and also helps with existing marks on the face and effectively eliminates them. It protects your skin from dryness and keeps it hydrated for 8 hours. Its lightweight formula not only hydrates deeply but also helps to regulate excess oil production, keeping your skin clear and balanced even in humid weather.
Price: INR 1,519
Available online
Rivona Naturals sunscreen
This monsoon get yourself this premium product which not only protects you from the sun’s UV rays but also from the monsoon’s humidity. This contains a water-resistant formula and is dermatologically tested without any harmful chemicals. It is made from all the natural and premium ingredients including tomato extracts, rose, and safflower oil. It prevents from getting any white cast and gives a smooth and clear look. It is suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin as well.
Price: INR 599
Available online
Melting Collagen film
Description: Melting Collagen Film Face is known for its skin-plumping properties that elevate your skin and give a rejuvenated complexion. Get spa-like results for your skin at your home with this face mask. This suits all skin types and helps tighten the skin as well. It works well with wrinkles and brings out a youthful look.
Price: INR 1,035
Available online
The Derma Co’s Hyaluronic sunscreen
Derma Co’s sunscreen is here to protect your skin from not only the scorching rays of the sun but also deeply moisturise the skin. Its lightweight texture makes your skin feel soft and gives a sweat-free outcome. It guards your skin from blue light as well without leaving any greasy residue. Hyaluronic Acid protects the skin from the sun’s UV and reduces fine lines and wrinkles. This product is ideal for all skin types, including dry, oily, and even combination skin.
Price: INR 439
Available online
Moha’s skincare regime kit
This kit is all you need to cleanse your skin from its core. A pack of Herbal facewash, scrub and radiance face masks is the perfect kit for you this monsoon. By applying all three one after the other you'll achieve smooth, dirt-free, and impurity-free skin in no time. The Herbal Face wash first cleanses the deep-seated dirt, oil and other particles, then the scrub clears dead skin cells and blackheads, and finally, the face mask reduces dullness and prevents signs of ageing.
Price: INR 554.25
Available Online
Hemp, tea tree and neem face wash by Juicy Chemistry
Juicy Chemistry has now come up with this organic Hemp, Tea Tree and Neem Face wash that reduces acne and gently cleanses your skin. It helps in promoting healthy skin by using organic elements and deep cleanses by clarifying the underlying pores in your skin. There are zero dyes, zero sulphates and no synthetic fragrances.
Price: INR 553
Available Online
Embrace monsoon rejuvenation with these essential products and indulge in the soothing rains while revitalizing your skin. Experience the refreshing benefits as these products nourish and hydrate, ensuring your skin stays radiant and healthy throughout the season.