Sara Ali Khan reveals secrets to flawless skin and self-care regimen

Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan is not only a powerhouse of talents and charms but her alluring looks, radiant skin and natural glow have captivated fans. We talk to the Pataudi princess on the importance of self-care and uncover the secrets behind her flawless complexion. Join us as we explore the regimen that keeps the actor effortlessly stunning.
How do you unwind after a hectic day?
My bathing routine is one of my favourite parts of the day. It’s simple but so rejuvenating. I usually add a few drops of my favourite Fiama Lavender and Tangerine shower gel to the bathwater. The fragrance is divine and instantly makes me feel refreshed. Daily self-care rituals keep me balanced and happy amidst all the hustle and bustle. It’s these small indulgences that make a big difference in my overall well-being.
Wellness and beauty are intertwined. Taking care of yourself is essential for feeling and looking good; it’s about nurturing yourself from the inside out and finding that inner balance and glow. When I prioritise self-care, I achieve better balance in my daily life, which keeps me grounded and happy. There are many ways to unwind throughout the day, from body and skincare routines to simply taking a moment to relax. Bathing, especially, is an ideal time to relax, reflect, and recharge. It’s not just about cleanliness; it’s a holistic practice that clears my mind and enhances productivity. Bathing is a ritual that boosts my overall wellness, helping me start the day with clarity and energy.
How do you prioritise self-care amidst a busy schedule?
For me, a consistent routine and making mindful choices are key. I always carve out time for exercise, whether it’s pilates, yoga, or a quick workout session. Physical activity helps clear my mind and boosts my energy levels. Sleep is another priority for me. I stick to a proper sleep schedule to ensure I’m well-rested and ready to take on the day.
I also love reading and try to fit it in as much as possible. It’s a great way to unwind and escape into different worlds. These small things help me stay balanced and focused, no matter how hectic things get.
Can you share your skincare, beauty and fitness routine?
My approach to skincare and beauty is all about simplicity and embracing natural remedies. I love using homemade recipes, like almond paste for a gentle exfoliation that leaves my skin soft and clear. And when it comes to fitness, I make it a priority to exercise every morning for at least an hour. It’s not just about staying fit; it’s about feeling stronger, happier, and more confident about myself. The rush of feel-good serotonin after a good workout is unbeatable!
Any message to your fans on the significance of taking time out for self-care?
I want to remind everyone about the importance of self-care. Taking time out for yourself is essential for your well-being. Whether it’s through skincare routines or simply taking a moment to relax, self-care nurtures both your body and mind.
Bathing is a powerful ritual for relaxation and rejuvenation. It’s not just about cleanliness, it’s about finding inner balance and getting ready to tackle each day with clarity and energy. So, don’t forget to prioritise self-care—it’s the key to feeling and looking your best!
Lastly, do you have any tips for individuals looking to elevate self-care into their daily lives?
My advice is to create moments within each day that make you feel healthy and joyful in mind, body, and soul. Wellness and beauty are continuous commitments that go beyond surface-level efforts. Whether it’s through meditation, journaling, or simply taking a few minutes each day to breathe and reflect, small habits make a big difference over time.
— manuvipin@newindianexpress.com