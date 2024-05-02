Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 3 - May 8

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)
The wheel of fortune favours you. The end of delays is a welcome breather. A change in direction will offer happiness. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities. The coming weeks are action-packed. Creativity will be rewarded. Lucky colour: Purple
TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)
The need of the hour is wisdom and integrity. A situation will arise that will demand honest and open communication. This can lead to a positive new emotional experience. There will be a fulfilling romantic relationship for many. Work wisely, smartly, and not hard. This is not a time to impress, but to accomplish. Lucky colour: Light green
GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)
Joy through spiritual growth is powerful. Be open to receiving answers through meditation. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity and keep your communication skills sharp and honest. Rework your plans, as evil intentions will try to misguide you. Face your fears and trust only your inner voice. Your intuitive powers are accurate. Lucky colour: Mauve
CANCER (June 21 - July 22)
Release your past. Cut your cords from toxicity, as it doesn’t serve your highest good. Time heals all wounds. Bold and ambitious choices, both personal and professional, are going to be fruitful. Great progress is possible. Success will come only through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Forgive and forget. Lucky colour: Light brown
LEO (July 23 - August 22)
You worry too much about your future. Learn to surrender and live your life to the fullest. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret and guilt. Embrace your inner child and enjoy some quality time with your siblings and friends. Life is wonderful and it thrives through the power of positive thinking. Lucky colour: Golden yellow
VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)
Love and blessings fill your world. Harmonious relationships with family and friends will keep you in high spirits. Stay away from other people’s drama. Everyone is capable enough to solve their issues. Do not interfere in other people’s drama. Now wait for the progress and monitor your success. Prepare yourself for future endeavours. Lucky colour: Military green
LIBRA (September 23 - October 22)
Material needs get fulfilled in magical ways. An act of kindness will enhance your luck. Receive and give with gratitude and humility. Welcome all occasions of happiness. Surrender your worries to the universe and search for a silver lining in life. You are more powerful than you think. You have the ability to attract good people. Lucky colours: Lavender, pista green
SCORPIO (October 23 - November 21)
Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Take the leap of faith, as you are on the right path. For those wanting to get into movies, modelling, acting, or any other social media platform, go for it with full faith. Seek possibilities from all directions. Stick to one person for growth. Your experience is your plus point. This is the time to focus on your career. Lucky colour: Royal blue
SAGITTARIUS (November 22 - December 21)
A situation ends, and you are finally free. New opportunities for happiness and growth will follow. Put the past behind you. Bold and ambitious choices will be appreciated. Progress in relationships is possible only if you are sure and fearless. Life is wonderful, and people will look up to you for guidance and support. Your success will be an inspiration to others. Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 19)
This is a lucky week. Determination and self-control will lead to great career advancement. Your success will be acknowledged. New resources of money, support, and time will bring in great energy. In a new house, luxurious items will be bought. This will mark a new phase in many people’s lives. Lucky colours: Pink, peach, and golden yellow
AQUARIUS (January 20 - February 18)
When you give, you also receive. Being resistant to change is not a good option. Monitor your expenses. It’s important to have balance in your personal and professional lives. Working on multiple projects at once can be tricky. As long as your sense of humour is intact, this too shall pass. Patience and self-control are required. Lucky colours: Rust bronze, pink
PISCES (February 19 - March 20)
Make a wish, and your dreams will manifest. This is a joyful time of your life. Do what you love. This is the time for personal growth in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a cooperative manner will bring great results. Be aware of evil eyes. Seek help if required. Lucky colours: All shades of blue