Horoscope/Angel Calendar: Here is your weekly oracle guidance for May 3 - May 8

ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

The wheel of fortune favours you. The end of delays is a welcome breather. A change in direction will offer happiness. A sudden revelation will offer freedom. Break free of procrastination and embrace the opportunities. The coming weeks are action-packed. Creativity will be rewarded. Lucky colour: Purple

TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

The need of the hour is wisdom and integrity. A situation will arise that will demand honest and open communication. This can lead to a positive new emotional experience. There will be a fulfilling romantic relationship for many. Work wisely, smartly, and not hard. This is not a time to impress, but to accomplish. Lucky colour: Light green



GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Joy through spiritual growth is powerful. Be open to receiving answers through meditation. Wisdom and objectivity are important now. Stay true to your integrity and keep your communication skills sharp and honest. Rework your plans, as evil intentions will try to misguide you. Face your fears and trust only your inner voice. Your intuitive powers are accurate. Lucky colour: Mauve

CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Release your past. Cut your cords from toxicity, as it doesn’t serve your highest good. Time heals all wounds. Bold and ambitious choices, both personal and professional, are going to be fruitful. Great progress is possible. Success will come only through objective compromise, self-control and patience. Forgive and forget. Lucky colour: Light brown

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

You worry too much about your future. Learn to surrender and live your life to the fullest. Focus your thoughts only on the outcome you desire. Release any feelings of regret and guilt. Embrace your inner child and enjoy some quality time with your siblings and friends. Life is wonderful and it thrives through the power of positive thinking. Lucky colour: Golden yellow

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Love and blessings fill your world. Harmonious relationships with family and friends will keep you in high spirits. Stay away from other people’s drama. Everyone is capable enough to solve their issues. Do not interfere in other people’s drama. Now wait for the progress and monitor your success. Prepare yourself for future endeavours. Lucky colour: Military green